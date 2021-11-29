The Water Cooler Gang snuck out of the house, bellies full with turkey, to see Ridley Scott’s fashion family drama House of Gucci. The film — starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, and Jeremy Irons — divided early screening audiences. Some praised its conversation with camp cinema. Others found it completely lacking in the camp department. Some loved Jared Leto. Others… did not. And most have uniformly praised Lady Gaga’s second major starring role. So where do we fall? We all weigh in on the film and its ultimate awards season chances.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

