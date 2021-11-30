At the end of season three of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Midge hits a dead end. When she all but outs Shy Baldwin on stage at The Apollo in Harlem, she is kicked off the tour quite literally on the tarmac where Shy’s airplane is about to take off. Is Midge back and square one? Can she overcome her mistakes and start anew on a new path.

Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge is putting on a tough front in the teaser of Prime Video’s fourth season of the Amy Sherman-Palladino hit. She tells Susie (Alex Borstein) that she has to be her manager and find her new gigs, but will it be that easy? “Make me Lenny Bruce. Make me a headliner,” Midge tells her manager.

The show looks as gorgeous as ever as Midge enters the 60s, so we can expect jaw-dropping crafts. Are you along for the ride?

The new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel drops on Prime Video on February 18.