Palm Springs, CA (December 1, 2021) – The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that Belfast is the recipient of the Vanguard Award. The Vanguard Award is a group honor distinguishing a film’s cast and director in recognition of their collective work on an exceptional film project. The award will be presented to writer and director Kenneth Branagh and cast members Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill who are all expected to attend. The Film Awards will take place in-person on January 6, 2022 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through January 17, 2022. The event will be presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.

“In Belfast Kenneth Branagh gives audiences a glimpse at his childhood in Northern Ireland during the period of conflict that started in the late 1960s. Despite the violence of the time, Branagh tells a heartwarming family tale with a magnificent ensemble performance by Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, and Jude Hill, making it one of the must-see films of the year,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “It is our honor to present the Vanguard Award to Belfast.”

Past recipients of the Vanguard Award include Academy Award Best Picture winners Green Book and The Shape of Water and Best Picture nominees La La Land, Little Miss Sunshine and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Belfast joins this year’s previously announced honorees Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award), Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress) and Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress).

Belfast, written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, tells the poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s. The Focus Features film stars Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, and introduces the ten-year old Jude Hill.

About the Palm Springs International Film Society

The Palm Springs International Film Society is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization whose mission is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The Film Society produces the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) and Film Awards every January and Palm Springs ShortFest in June. In addition to curating the best in international cinema, PSIFF’s Film Awards has come to be known as the first stop on the campaign trail for the Academy Awards® and our Oscar®-qualifying ShortFest is the largest short film festival and market in North America. Our festivals, year-round member screenings and educational programs manifest our organization’s mission by nurturing and encouraging new filmmaking talent, honoring the great masters of world cinema, and expanding audience horizons.

Media Contacts:

Scenario

Steven Wilson / Lauren Peteroy Kelly

# # #