I’m not sure I have ever posted these but maybe we have. The HCAs are proof that if you build it, they will come. Longtime readers of this site know that we tend to look mildly askance at made-up film critic groups but that’s because back in the day there was some distinction between Joe Anybody and actual film critics. It was much harder to be one. I used to have great respect for the job of “critic,” as I do for the job of “journalist,” which is why I never call myself either of these things. But the internet changed that. Anyone can cook, essentially. You simply have to declare yourself something and you are that thing. And so it goes with the HCAs. They are run by Scott and Ashley Menzel who are decent and honest people. Our very own Mark Johnson and Shadan Larki are members. They appear to be following in the footsteps of the Critics Choice, or the BFCA and studios appear to be taking them just as seriously (screenings, swag, interviews, etc).

However, I do not put them or the Critics Choice in the category of influencers. I put them in the category of consensus building. Awards that throw in everything but the kitchen sink rarely can influence. It is the ones that exclude and are selective that often have the most influence. That is why the Golden Globes, in addition to their popular TV show, have influence. And why the National Board of Review has influence. But if just about anyone can get in for any reason it’s harder to make that case.

Anyway, here you go. The nominations.

Best Picture

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

Last Night in Soho

Licorice Pizza

Spencer

The Power of The Dog

tick, tick…Boom!

Best Actor

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of The Dog

Nicolas Cage, Pig

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress

Emilia Jones, CODA

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Jason Isaacs, Mass

Robin de Jesús, tick, tick…BOOM!

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Marlee Matlin, CODA

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Cast Ensemble

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

The Harder They Fall

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley

Jane Campion, The Power of The Dog

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Lin-Manuel Miranda, tick, tick…BOOM!

Pablo Larraín, Spencer

Rebecca Hall, Passing

Reinaldo Marcus Green, King Richard

Siân Heder, CODA

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Last Night in Soho

Fran Kranz, Mass

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion, The Power of The Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Rebecca Hall, Passing

Siân Heder, CODA

Steven Levenson, tick, tick…BOOM!

Best Animated or VSX Performance

Abbi Jacobson, The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sylvester Stallone, The Suicide Squad

Stephanie Beatriz, Encanto

Jacob Tremblay, Luca

John Leguizamo, Encanto

Best Action Film

No Time to Die

Nobody

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Harder They Fall

The Suicide Squad

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and The Last Dragon

Best Comedy or Musical

Cyrano

Free Guy

In the Heights

tick, tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

Best Documentary

Flee

Summer of Soul

The Rescue

The Sparks Brothers

Val

Best Horror

A Quiet Place Part II

Fear Street Trilogy

Last Night in Soho

Malignant

The Night House

Best Indie Film

CODA

Mass

Pig

Shiva Baby

Spencer

Best International Film

A Hero

Drive My Car

Flee

Titane

The Worst Person in the World

Best First Feature

Rebecca Hall, Passing

Lin-Manuel Miranda, tick, tick…BOOM!

Fran Kranz, Mass

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Best Short Film

Blush

Far From The Tree

Nona

Robin Robin

Us Again

Best Score

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Jonny Greenwood, Spencer

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of The Dog

Steven Price, Last Night in Soho

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” sung by Beyonce from King Richard

“No Time to Die” sung by Billie Eilish from No Time to Die

“Beyond the Shore” sung by Emilia Jones from CODA

“Down to Joy” sung by Van Morrison from Belfast

“Every Letter” sung by Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. from Cyrano

Best Cinematography

Andrew Droz Palermo, The Green Knight

Ari Wegner, The Power of The Dog

Claire Mathon, Spencer

Greig Fraser, Dune

Janusz Kamiński, West Side Story

Best Production Design

Adam Stockhausen, The French Dispatch

Guy Hendrix Dyas, Spencer

Marcus Rowland, Last Night in Soho

Patrice Vermette, Dune

Tamara Deverell, Nightmare Alley

Best Film Editing

Andrew Weisblum and Myron I. Kerstein, tick, tick…BOOM!

Joe Walker, Dune

Pamela Martin, King Richard

Paul Machliss, Last Night in Soho

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast

Best Stunts

Black Widow

Dune

No Time to Die

Nobody

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Costume Design

Bob Morgan and Jacqueline West, Dune

Jacqueline Durran, Spencer

Janty Yates, House of Gucci

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Odile Dicks-Mireaux, Last Night in Soho

Best Hair & Makeup

Ana Lozano, David Craig Forrest, Kim Santantonio, Kyra Panchenko, Michael Ornelaz, Teressa Hill, Yvonne DePatis Kupka, Being the Ricardos

Carolyn Cousins and Nadia Stacey, Cruella

Donald Mowat, Eva Von Bahr, and Love Larson, Dune

Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Göran Lundström, & Sarah Nicole Tanno, House of Gucci

Justin Raleigh, Linda Dowds, and Stephanie Ingram, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Visual Effects

Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, and Tristan Myles, Dune

Daniele Bigi, Matt Aitken, Neil Corbould, and Stephane Ceretti, Eternals

Bryan Grill, Dan Sudick, Nikos Kalaitzidis, and Swen Gillberg, Free Guy

Christopher Townsend, Dan Oliver, Joe Farrell, and Sean Walker, Shang Chi And The Legend of Ten Rings

Dan Sudick, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, and Kelvin McIlwain, The Suicide Squad