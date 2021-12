Check back here starting at 10am ET for the New York Film Critics Circle winners as they are announced today!

Best Supporting Actor – Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Foreign Language Film – The Worst Person in the World

Best Supporting Actress – Kathryn Hunter, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Non-Fiction Film – Flee

Best Actress – Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Best Film

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Screenplay

Best First Film

Best Animated Film

Best Cinematography