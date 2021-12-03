As the National Board of Review and the New York Film Critics awards came down over the past 48 hours, it was a good reminder of the differences between film critics and Oscar voters. Up until COVID ended film and awards as we know them, the awards came so fast and furiously, with voting mostly done at the beginning of January. But this year, as it was a year ago, we’ll have one more month to think things through before the final ballots are filled out.

This is how the industry sees film critics:

And when it comes to the Oscars, the critics aren’t exactly supportive. They used to hate them more before the Oscars became more like the critics, but in general, they have a kind of strange relationship to the Oscars. They seem to care about them and want them to be “better,” and they seem to want to influence them. Like when Roma could have won, the critics were very involved in that contest. They do seem to care what the final verdict is in a given year. But ultimately, they see themselves as people who appreciate cinema, where they see the Oscars as a game of fame, celebrity, power, publicity, etc.

The line used to be much sharper between the two groups. They are different enough, though, that it’s important to remember that actors tend to see the art of acting differently than the critics do. That’s probably the biggest difference. Also, while critics give out crafts awards for cinematography and editing and such, the industry voters that award these things actually do them, or did them for a living. What cinematographers think is the best cinematography is sometimes different from what critics think, ditto costumes, or any other craft professional. The entire Academy votes on all of these categories, so they don’t leave the ultimate verdict up to the artisans — but people who make movies are fundamentally different from people who write about and watch movies.

Ideally, the industry awards films that do well in their industry and for their industry. Critics are a part of that, but they were never meant to be all of it.

The more the Oscars head in their own direction, the better. The more they head in the direction of the critics, the worse for their survival. The more the critics decouple from the Oscars, the better for them too. Their job isn’t necessarily to be part of the same organism that decides the Oscars.

Sometimes they overlap, sometimes they don’t. Right now, they will have to overlap because there just aren’t many other avenues for movies except to ride the awards track. Winning any critics awards can help any movie make a little bit more money and can help it be seen by a few more people. The Oscars, if they could find their way back towards a broader audience, can do that on a much larger scale.

But be that as it may, what do we take from these award announcements this week? In my view, they can add to a consensus or buzz, but they can’t take away. It matters less that The Power of the Dog didn’t place at the National Board of Review (neither did The Shape of Water) than that Jane Campion won Best Director at the New York Film Critics.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza has gotten probably the biggest boost, even though it was expected to do well with critics. With very strong reviews and admiration across the board, Anderson’s film seems poised for more than a few nominations.

Lady Gaga got a boost with a Best Actress win at New York, as did Rachel Zegler from West Side Story at the National Board of Review. Don’t Look Up made both Detroit and the NBR’s list for Best Film, so that may be an indicator that it might place in a few of the top categories. We just don’t know where.

Steven Spielberg and West Side Story hit strong, which seems to indicate that Spielberg will be looking at yet another slam dunk nomination for Best Director. The film will likely be the nominations leader heading in, as it really is a class act across the board. Likewise, Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley is a crafts dream, but also could land in the top categories.

So let’s talk about Best Actress. Obviously we expected Kristen Stewart to dominate the critics awards. Critics, like anyone, don’t really like to be forgone conclusions. So if everyone is predicting them to do something, there is a pretty good chance they won’t do that — at least in the beginning. Stewart might catch fire and just keep winning through the next month, or someone else might take the lead and start winning.

But remember, just because you aren’t seeing a movie awarded among these critics awards doesn’t mean they won’t show up when we get to the more populist groups, like the Golden Globes (December 13), or the DGA, PGA, etc. The industry awards are the ones that really help figure out how the Oscars will go.

So I’m not really sure what to make of Best Actress right now. I’m not quite ready to swap out Stewart just yet. It is going to take more intel before I do that. But, you know, with a grain of salt. Let’s do it.

These are going to keep changing and evolving as the weeks wear on. Nothing set in stone.

Best Picture

1. Belfast

2. West Side Story

3. The Power of the Dog

3. King Richard

4. Dune

5. Licorice Pizza

6. Being the Ricardos

7. Nightmare Alley

8. The Last Duel

9. Don’t Look Up

10. CODA

Best Director

1. Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

2. Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

3. Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

4. Denis Villeneuve, Dune

5. Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Alts: Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley; Renaldo Marcus Green, King Richard; Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos; Pedro Almodóvar, Parallel Mothers

Best Actress

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Alts: Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter; Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers; Frances McDormand, The Tragedy of Macbeth; Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Jodie Comer, The Last Duel

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Bradley Cooper, Nightmare Alley

Andrew Garfield, tick tick… Boom

Alt. Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth; Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Rita Moreno, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Marlee Matlin, CODA

Alts: Caitriona Balfe, Belfast; Nina Arianda, Being the Ricardos; Ann Dowd, Mass; Haley Bennett, Cyrano; Martha Plimpton, Mass

Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Alts: Jonah Hill, Don’t Look Up; Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Adapted Screenplay

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

CODA

The Last Duel

The Lost Daughter

Alts: Dune, Nightmare Alley

Original Screenplay

Belfast

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Being the Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Alts: Parallel Mothers, C’mon C’mon,

Cinematography

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Nightmare Alley

Dune

Belfast

Alt: The Tragedy of Macbeth

Costumes

Cruella

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Being the Ricardos

Alts: The Last Duel, Dune, The Power of the Dog

Editing

West Side Story

Belfast

Dune

The Power of the Dog

Nightmare Alley

Production Design

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Last Duel

Sound

West Side Story

Dune

No Time to Die

The Last Duel

Tick Tick Boom

Visual Effects

Nightmare Alley

Dune

Finch

Eternals

Shang-Chi

Animated Feature

Encanto

Mitchells vs. the Machines

Luca

Flee

Spirit Untamed