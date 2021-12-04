In the Live Action Short Film race, there is nothing quite like Uzo Oleh’s Edicius. It’s swiftly directed, sophisticated, cerebral, and sleek. We all have moments of panic like the lead character does in Oleh’s film (albeit probably not with a dangerous villain), but we can connect with our internal selves regarding our decisions and how we are perceived by the outside world.

Edicius producer Idris Elba briefly chatted about the film and how he was impressed upon his first viewing. Elba acknowledges how we all have those little voices inside of us that influence what we do. Oleh’s film is eligible for this year’s BAFTA.