Best Film:

Belfast

The Green Knight

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick…BOOM!

West Side Story Best Director:

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

David Lowery (The Green Knight)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune) Best Actor:

Nicolas Cage (Pig)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick…BOOM!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) Best Actress:

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Tessa Thompson (Passing) Best Supporting Actor:

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) Best Supporting Actress:

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Ann Dowd (Mass)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) Best Acting Ensemble:

Belfast

The French Dispatch

The Harder They Fall

Mass

The Power of the Dog Best Youth Performance:

Jude Hill (Belfast)

Emilia Jones (CODA)

Woody Norman (C’mon, C’mon)

Saniyya Sidney (King Richard)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) Best Voice Performance:

Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon)

Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto)

Abbi Jacobson (The Mitchells vs. the Machines)

Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon)

Jacob Tremblay (Luca)

Best Original Screenplay:

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Mike Mills (C’mon, C’mon)

Zach Baylin (King Richard)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Fran Kranz (Mass) Best Adapted Screenplay:

Siân Heder (CODA)

Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth; Based on the novel ‘Dune’ written by Frank Herbert (Dune)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Levenson (tick, tick…BOOM!)

Tony Kushner (West Side Story) Best Animated Feature:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon Best Documentary:

The First Wave

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Val Best International/

Foreign Language Film:

Drive My Car

A Hero

Lamb

Titane

The Worst Person in the World Best Production Design:

Jim Clay, Production Designer; Claire Nia Richards, Set Decorator (Belfast)

Patrice Vermette, Production Designer; Richard Roberts and Zsuzsanna Sipos, Set Decorators (Dune)

Adam Stockhausen, Production Designer; Rena DeAngelo, Set Decorator (The French Dispatch)

Tamara Deverell, Production Designer; Shane Vieau, Set Decorator (Nightmare Alley)

Adam Stockhausen, Production Designer; Rena DeAngelo, Set Decorator (West Side Story) Best Cinematography:

Haris Zambarloukos, BSC, GSC (Belfast)

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS (Dune)

Andrew Droz Palermo (The Green Knight)

Ari Wegner, ACS (The Power of the Dog)

Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC (The Tragedy of Macbeth) Best Editing:

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE (Belfast)

Joe Walker, ACE (Dune)

Andrew Weisblum, ACE (The French Dispatch)

Peter Sciberras (The Power of the Dog)

Myron Kerstein, ACE; Andrew Weisblum, ACE (tick, tick…BOOM!) Best Original Score:

Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner (Cyrano)

Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Alexandre Desplat (The French Dispatch)

Jonny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog)

Jonny Greenwood (Spencer)