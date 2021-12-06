Scott Aharoni’s Leylak is timely and quietly devastating. Colman Domingo, most recently seen in his Gotham Award nominated performance in Zola, has joined as an executive producer for the short film, and he sat down with the cast and crew with Elvis Mitchell to discuss the film’s impact.

Leylak is one of the most immediate films in this season’s Oscar race, and Domingo was anxious to be part of a project that reminds us of our humanity. The group also talks about feeling safe in a time of so much uncertainty.

Watch and Q&A below, and make sure to check out the new trailer.