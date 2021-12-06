It’s no surprise that HBO Succession leads this year’s Critics Choice nominations. The long-awaited third season is the talk of Twitter every Sunday, and it’s sure to become a major player in the upcoming Emmy Awards race. Leading with 8 nominations, its biggest contenders for Drama Series include, the final season of Pose, Netflix’s Squid Game, and latest outing, Yellojackets.

On the comedy side, Only Murders in the Building picked up nominations for its three leads, respectively, while Issa Rae nabbed a Best Actress mention for the Comedy Series nominee, Insecure. Other notable nominations are Reservation Dogs in Comedy Series, Josie Totah for Saved by the Bell, and, of course, Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

BEST DRAMA SERIES Evil (Paramount+) For All Mankind (Apple TV+) The Good Fight (Paramount+) Pose (FX) Squid Game (Netflix) Succession (HBO) This Is Us (NBC) Yellowjackets (Showtime) BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC) Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+) Brian Cox – Succession (HBO) Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix) Billy Porter – Pose (FX) Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO) BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO) Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform) Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+) Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+) Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime) MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO) Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+) Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO) Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC) Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO) Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+) BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+) Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+) Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+) J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO) Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO) Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC) BEST COMEDY SERIES The Great (Hulu) Hacks (HBO Max) Insecure (HBO) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) The Other Two (HBO Max) Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu) Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) What We Do in the Shadows (FX) BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS) Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu) Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX) Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu) Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock) Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix) Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO) Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix) Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX) Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS) Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max) Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC) BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max) Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+) Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max) Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC) Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock) Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) BEST LIMITED SERIES Dopesick (Hulu) Dr. Death (Peacock) It’s a Sin (HBO Max) Maid (Netflix) Mare of Easttown (HBO) Midnight Mass (Netflix) The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video) WandaVision (Disney+) BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Come From Away (Apple TV+) List of a Lifetime (Lifetime) The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video) Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime) Oslo (HBO) Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel) BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (HBO Max) Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+) William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max) Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock) Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu) Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix) BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime) Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic) Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video) Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+) Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix) Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO) Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix) William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video) Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO) Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock) Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic) BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu) Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+) Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu) Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO) Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO) BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES Acapulco (Apple TV+) Call My Agent! (Netflix) Lupin (Netflix) Money Heist (Netflix) Narcos: Mexico (Netflix) Squid Game (Netflix) BEST ANIMATED SERIES Big Mouth (Netflix) Bluey (Disney+) Bob’s Burgers (Fox) The Great North (Fox) Q-Force (Netflix) What If…? (Disney+) BEST TALK SHOW The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock) Desus & Mero (Showtime) The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC) Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo) BEST COMEDY SPECIAL Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix) Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock) James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo) Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock) Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix) Trixie Mattel: One Night Only (YouTube) NOMINATIONS BY PROGRAM FOR THE 27TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS ACAPULCO (Apple TV+) – 1 Best Foreign Language Series BIG MOUTH (Netflix) – 1 Best Animated Series BLUEY (Disney+) – 1 Best Animated Series BO BURNHAM: INSIDE (Netflix) – 1 Best Comedy Special BOB’S BURGERS (Fox) – 1 Best Animated Series CALL MY AGENT! (Netflix) – 1 Best Foreign Language Series COME FROM AWAY (Apple TV+) – 1 Best Movie Made for Television CRUEL SUMMER (Freeform) – 1 Best Actress in a Drama Series – Chiara Aurelia DESUS & MERO (SHOWTIME) – 1 Best Talk Show DOPESICK (Hulu) – 3 Best Limited Series Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michael Keaton Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Kaitlyn Dever DR. DEATH (Peacock) – 3 Best Limited Series Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Joshua Jackson Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Christian Slater EVIL (Paramount+) – 5 Best Drama Series Best Actor in a Drama Series – Mike Colter Best Actress in a Drama Series – Katja Herbers Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Andrea Martin Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Christine Lahti FOR ALL MANKIND (Apple TV+) – 1 Best Drama Series GENIUS: ARETHA (National Geographic) – 2 Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Cynthia Erivo Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Courtney B. Vance GHOSTS (CBS) – 1 Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brandon Scott Jones GIRLS5EVA (Peacock) – 1 Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Renée Elise Goldsberry GOOD TIMING WITH JO FIRESTONE (Peacock) – 1 Best Comedy Special HACKS (HBO Max) – 3 Best Comedy Series Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Jean Smart Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Einbinder IN TREATMENT (HBO) – 1 Best Actress in a Drama Series – Uzo Aduba INSECURE (HBO) – 2 Best Comedy Series Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Issa Rae IT’S A SIN (HBO Max) – 2 Best Limited Series Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Olly Alexander JAMES ACASTER: COLD LASAGNE HATE MYSELF 1999 (Vimeo) – 1 Best Comedy Special JOYELLE NICOLE JOHNSON: LOVE JOY (Peacock) – 1 Best Comedy Special LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (HBO) – 1 Best Talk Show LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS (NBC) – 1 Best Talk Show LIST OF A LIFETIME (Lifetime) – 1 Best Movie Made for Television LOVE LIFE (HBO Max) – 1 Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – William Jackson Harper LUPIN (Netflix) – 1 Best Foreign Language Series MADE FOR LOVE (HBO Max) – 1 Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Ray Romano MAID (Netflix) – 2 Best Limited Series Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Margaret Qualley MARE OF EASTTOWN (HBO) – 5 Best Limited Series Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Kate Winslet Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Evan Peters Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Julianne Nicholson Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jean Smart MIDNIGHT MASS (Netflix) – 3 Best Limited Series Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Hamish Linklater Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Zach Gilford MONEY HEIST (Netflix) – 1 Best Foreign Language Series NARCOS: MEXICO (Netflix) – 1 Best Foreign Language Series NATE BARGATZE: THE GREATEST AVERAGE AMERICAN (Netflix) – 1 Best Comedy Special NINE PERFECT STRANGERS (Hulu) – 1 Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Melissa McCarthy ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu) – 4 Best Comedy Series Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Steve Martin Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Martin Short Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Selena Gomez OSLO (HBO) – 1 Best Movie Made for Television POSE (FX) – 3 Best Drama Series Best Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Porter Best Actress in a Drama Series – MJ Rodriguez Q-FORCE (Netflix) – 1 Best Animated Series RESERVATION DOGS (FX on Hulu) – 1 Best Comedy Series ROBIN ROBERTS PRESENTS: MAHALIA (Lifetime) – 2 Best Movie Made for Television Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Danielle Brooks SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE (NBC) – 2 Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Bowen Yang Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Cecily Strong SAVED BY THE BELL (Peacock) – 1 Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Josie Totah SCHMIGADOON! (Apple TV+) – 1 Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Kristin Chenoweth SEX EDUCATION (Netflix) – 1 Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Ncuti Gatwa

SQUID GAME (Netflix) – 3

Best Drama Series Best Actor in a Drama Series – Lee Jung-jae Best Foreign Language Series SUCCESSION (HBO) – 8 Best Drama Series Best Actor in a Drama Series – Brian Cox Best Actor in a Drama Series – Jeremy Strong Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Nicholas Braun Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Kieran Culkin Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Matthew Macfadyen Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – J. Smith-Cameron Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Sarah Snook