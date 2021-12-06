We’re back in the television world as the Critics Choice Association revealed their nominations for the 2021 TV season. HBO’s Succession led the pack with eight nominations followed by limited series Mare of Easttown and Paramount+ series Evil, both with five nominations each. Aside from obvious homework where Evil is concerned, we dive into the nominees – a hybrid of last year’s Emmy eligibility and this year’s. Are there any surprises? Do these nominations forecast any new series that could fare well at next year’s Emmy Awards?

