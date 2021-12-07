Palm Springs, CA (December 7, 2021) – The 33rd annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) announced that the festival’s opening night will be the screening of Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, on Friday, January 7. Both directors will be in attendance along with Dionne Warwick. The festival will close with The Duke, directed by the late filmmaker Roger Michell on Sunday, January 16. The festival will screen 129 films from 70 countries, including 32 premieres (4 World, 7 North American, 2 International and 19 U.S.) from January 6-17, 2022. The line-up includes Talking Pictures, International Feature Film Oscar® Submissions, New Voices New Visions, Modern Masters, Queer Cinema, Cine Latino, True Stories, World Cinema Now, and more.

“We are thrilled to be back in-theatres with an amazing line-up of films this year,” said PSIFF Artistic Director Lili Rodriguez. “It’s an especially crucial moment to celebrate international cinema and the shared experience of watching films together. We have such an incredible line-up this year from major studio films, brilliant international titles and local favorites. We hope the films this year will make you laugh, cry and rejoice for the return of the festival. “

OPENING AND CLOSING SCREENINGS

PSIFF will open with the documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over on Friday, January 7. In this sparkling portrait of incomparable recording artist Dionne Warwick, the film follows her humble roots singing in New Jersey church choirs to international super stardom tracing her six decades in the business as a trailblazer, activist and true living legend. IHG Hotels and Resorts is the Opening Night sponsor.

The festival will close with The Duke on Sunday, January 16. The Sony Pictures Classics film stars Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren, Fionn Whitehead, Matthew Goode and Anna Maxwell Martin. ​​The film is a warm and witty telling of taxi driver and working-class hero Kempton Bunton, who robbed the National Gallery in London in 1961 (and remains the only person to ever do so) in a brazen effort to advocate for elderly care.

AWARDS BUZZ – BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM SUBMISSIONS

This section is selected by Festival programmers as the strongest entries in this year’s Academy Awards® race and will screen 36 official submissions from the Best International Feature Film category. A special jury of international film critics will review these films to present the FIPRESCI Award for Best International Feature Film Film of the Year, as well as Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay in this category.

● Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (Romania), Director Radu Jude

● Brighton 4th (Georgia), Director Levan Koguashvili

● Casablanca Beats (Morocco), Director Nabil Ayouch

● Clara Sola (Costa Rica), Director Nathalie Alvárez Mesén

● Compartment No. 6 (Finland), Director Juho Kuosmanen

● Costa Brava, Lebanon (Lebanon), Director Mounia Akl

● Drive My Car (Japan), Director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

● Drunken Birds (Canada), Director Ivan Grbovic

● Escape from Mogadishu (South Korea), Director Ryoo Seung-wan

● The Falls (Taiwan), Director Chung Mong-hong (U.S. Premiere)

● Fear (Bulgaria), Director Ivaylo Hristov

● Flee (Denmark), Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen

● The Good Boss (Spain), Director Fernando León de Aranoa

● The Gravedigger’s Wife (Somalia), Director Khadar Ayderus Ahmed

● Great Freedom (Austria), Director Sebastian Meise

● The Hand of God (Italy), Director Paolo Sorrentino

● A Hero (Iran), Director Asghar Farhadi

● Hive (Kosovo), Director Blerta Basholli

● I’m Your Man (Germany), Director Maria Schrader

● Lamb (Iceland) Director Vladimar Jóhannsson

● Leave No Traces (Poland), Director Jan P. Matuszyński

● Let It Be Morning (Israel), Director Eran Kolirin

● Lingui, the Sacred Bonds (Chad), Director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

● Memoria (Colombia), Director Apichatpong Weerasethakul

● Olga (Switzerland), Director Elie Grappe

● On the Water (Estonia), Director Peeter Simm (International Premiere)

● Playground (Belgium), Director Laura Wandel (U.S. Premiere)

● Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico), Director Tatiana Huezo

● Rehana Maryam Noor (Bangladesh), Director Abdullah Mohammad Saad (U.S. Premiere)

● Shambala (Kyrgyzstan), Director Artykpai Suyundukov

● Tigers (Sweden), Director Ronnie Sandahl (North American Premiere)

● Titane (France), Director Julia Ducournau

● Unclenching the Fists (Russia), Director Kira Kovalenko

● The Worst Person in the World (Norway), Director Joachim Trier

● Yuni (Indonesia), Director Kamila Andini

● Zátopek (Czech Republic), Director David Ondříček (North American Premiere)

TALKING PICTURES & BOOK TO SCREEN

The Talking Pictures program includes in-depth discussions with directors, writers and actors from the year’s top titles. The following films selected for this year’s program with guests attending are:

● Jockey (USA) with actor Clifton Collins, Jr. and Molly Parker

● The Power of the Dog (Australia/New Zealand/UK/USA/Canada) with director Jane Campion

● Respect (USA) with actress Jennifer Hudson

● Spencer (UK/Germany) with actress Kristen Stewart

● The Tender Bar (USA) with screenwriter William Monahan

● Tick, Tick…Boom! (USA) with actor Andrew Garfield

MODERN MASTERS

New films, classic auteurs.

● Benediction (UK/USA), Director Terence Davies (U.S. Premiere)

● One Second (China), Director Zhang Yimou

● The Pact (Denmark), Director Bille August

● Parallel Mothers (Spain), Director Pedro Almodóvar

● Petite Maman (France), Director Céline Sciamma

● The Story of My Wife (Hungary/Germany/Italy/France) , Director Ildikó Enyedi (U.S. Premiere)

● The Survivor (USA/Canada/Hungary), Director Barry Levinson (U.S. Premiere)

NEW VOICES NEW VISIONS

Unique viewpoints from first- and second-time directors.

● The Fallout (USA), Director Megan Park

● Farha (Jordan/Sweden, Saudi Arabia), Director Darin J. Sallam (U.S. Premiere)

● Happening (France), Director Audrey Diwan

● Out of Sync (Spain/Lithuania/France), Director Juanjo Giménez (U.S. Premiere)

● Paka (River of Blood) (India), Director Nithin Lukose (U.S. Premiere)

● Queen of Glory (USA), Director Nana Mensah

● Small Body (Italy/France/Slovenia), Director Laura Samani (U.S. Premiere)

● Tug of War (Tanzania/South Africa/Germany/Qatar), Director Amil Shivji (U.S. Premiere)

● Wildhood (Canada/Germany), Director Bretten Hannam

TRUE STORIES

Non-fiction filmmaking at its most urgent and illuminating.

● 7 Lives, 7 Lakes (Spain), Director Víctor Escribano (U.S. Premiere)

● The Automat (USA), Director Lisa Hurwitz

● Blind Ambition (Australia/Zimbabwe), Director Robert Coe, Warwick Ross

● The Caviar Connection (France), Director Benoît Bringer

● Daughter of a Lost Bird (USA), Director Brooke Pepion Swaney

● The First 54 Years (Israel/France/Finland/ Germany), Director Avi Mograbi

● Gemmel & Tim (USA), Director Michiel Thomas

● Hold Your Fire (USA), Director Stefan Forbes

● The Jump (Lithuania/Latvia/France/ Germany/USA), Director Giedrė Žickytė

● Messwood (USA), Director Emily Kuester, Brad Lichtenstein

● Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times (USA), Director Louie Psihoyos, Peggy Callahan

● Radiograph of a Family (Iran/Switzerland/Norway), Director Firouzeh Khosrovani

● Three Minutes – A Lengthening (Netherlands/UK), Director Bianca Stigter

● Utica: The Last Refuge (USA), Director Loch Phillipps (World Premiere)

● Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (USA), Director Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler

CINE LATINO

Latin American/Latinx Stories

● The Best Families (Peru/Colombia), Director Javier Fuentes-León

● The Box (USA/Mexico), Director Lorenzo Vigas (U.S. Premiere/unconfirmed)

● Medusa (Brazil/USA), Director Anita Rocha da Silveria

● My Brothers Dream Awake (Chile), Director Claudia Huaiquimilla

● The Other Tom (Mexico/USA), Director Rodrigo Plá, Laura Santullo

● Sundown (Mexico/France/Sweden), Director Michel Franco

QUEER CINEMA TODAY & THE GAYLA

Poignant, heartfelt and insightful stories from the LGBTQ community.

● Gayla! screening – Boulevard! A Hollywood Story (USA), Director Jeffrey Schwarz

● Love, Spells and All That (Turkey/Germany), Director Ümit Ünal

● Moneyboys (Austria/Taiwan/France/ Belgium), Director C.B. Yi

● No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics (USA), Director Vivian Kleiman

● The Swimmer (Israel), Director Adam Kalderon (U.S. Premiere)

● Gayla! screening – Sweetheart (UK), Director Marley Morrison

● Valentina (Brazil), Director Cássio Pereira dos Santos

SOUNDTRACK – MUSIC ON FILM

● Bernstein’s Wall (USA), Director Douglas Tirola

● Born in Chicago (USA), Director Bob Sarles, John Anderson

● Invisible: Gay Women in Southern Music (USA), Director T.J. Parsell

● Jazz Fest (USA), Director Frank Marshall, Ryan Suffern (World Premiere)

● Oscar Peterson: Black + White (Canada), Director Barry Avrich (U.S. Premiere)

THE BIG SCREEN – MOVIES CELEBRATING MOVIES

● Alien on Stage (UK), Director Danielle Kummer, Lucy Harvey

● Claydream (USA), Director Marq Evans

● Exposing Muybridge (USA/UK), Director Marc Shaffer

● Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen (USA), Director Daniel Raim (World Premiere)

● Last Film Show (India/France/USA), Director Pan Nalin

● The Story of Film: A New Generation (UK), Director Mark Cousins

WORLD CINEMA NOW

Travel the world without leaving your seat.

● Anaïs In Love (France), Director Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet (North American Premiere)

● Any Day Now (Finland), Director Hamy Ramezan

● Back Then (Poland), Director Kinga Debska

● Ballad of a White Cow (Iran/France), Director Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghaddam

● Brother’s Keeper (Turkey/Romania), Director Ferit Karahan

● The Crossing (France/Czech Republic/Germany), Director Florence Miailhe

● The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson (Australia)

● The Great Indian Kitchen (India), Director Jeo Baby (U.S. Premiere)

● Greener Pastures (Israel), Director Matan Guggenheim, Assaf Abiri (International Premiere)

● Haute Couture (France), Director Sylvie Ohayon

● Hinterland (Austria/Luxembourg), Director Stefan Ruzowitzky (North American Premiere)

● Juniper (New Zealand), Director Matthew J. Saville (U.S. Premiere)

● The Judgement (Netherlands), Director Sander Burger

● Mothering Sunday (UK), Director Eva Husson

● My Sunny Maad (Czech Republic/France/Slovakia), Director Michaela Pavlátová (North American Premiere)

● Neighbours (Switzerland/France), Director Mano Khalil

● Nowhere Special (UK/Italy/Romania), Director Uberto Pasolini (U.S. Premiere)

● The Phantom of the Open (UK), Director Craig Roberts (U.S. Premiere)

● The Rapist (India), Director Aparna Sen (North American Premiere)

● Redemption of a Rogue (Ireland), Director Philip Doherty

● Run Woman Run (Canada), Director Zoe Leigh Hopkins (The festival will host a free community screening.)

● Scarecrow (Russia/UK), Director Dmitrii Davydov (North American Premiere)

● Secret Name (France), Director Aurélia Georges

● Shankar’s Fairies (India/Hong Kong), Director Irfana Majumdar

● True Things (UK), Director Harry Wootliff (U.S. Premiere)

LOCAL SPOTLIGHT

These films have been selected as part of the Local Spotlight program highlighting films from the Coachella Valley.

● Desert X 2021 – The Film (USA/Ghana/Germany/Mexico/ Saudi Arabia/Colombia/UK/Guatemala), Director Dylan Robertson

● Invisible Valley (USA), Director Aaron Maurer

● Miracle in the Desert: The Rise and Fall of the Salton Sea (USA), Director Greg Bassenian

● My Name Is Lopez (USA), Director P. David Ebersole, Todd Hughes

● Pepe Serna: Life is Art (USA), Director Luis Reyes (World Premiere)

Juried awards for films in-competition will be announced Saturday, January 15 for seven categories, including the FIPRESCI Prize for films in the International Feature Film Oscar® Submissions program; New Voices New Visions Award for unique viewpoints from first- and second-time directors; Best Documentary Award for compelling non-fiction filmmaking; Ibero-American Award for the best film from Latin America, Spain or Portugal; Local Jury Award for a film that promotes understanding and acceptance between people; Young Cineastes Award for a film chosen by our Youth Jury; and the Mozaik Bridging the Borders Award for a film that is successful in bringing the people of our world closer together.

The complete line-up will be available online on December 7 at www.psfilmfest.org. Attached is a complete list of films selected for the festival.

About the Palm Springs International Film Society

The Palm Springs International Film Society is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization whose mission is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The Film Society produces the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) and Film Awards every January and Palm Springs ShortFest in June. In addition to curating the best in international cinema, PSIFF’s Film Awards has come to be known as the first stop on the campaign trail for the Academy Awards® and our Oscar®-qualifying ShortFest is the largest short film festival and market in North America. Our festivals, year-round member screenings and educational programs manifest our organization’s mission by nurturing and encouraging new filmmaking talent, honoring the great masters of world cinema, and expanding audience horizons.

