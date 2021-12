AFI MOVIES OF THE YEAR

CODA

DON’T LOOK UP

DUNE

KING RICHARD

LICORICE PIZZA

NIGHTMARE ALLEY

THE POWER OF THE DOG

tick, tick… BOOM!

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

WEST SIDE STORY

AFI TELEVISION PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR

HACKS

MAID

MARE OF EASTTOWN

RESERVATION DOGS

SCHMIGADOON!

SUCCESSION

TED LASSO

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

WANDAVISION

THE WHITE LOTUS

AFI SPECIAL AWARD

BELFAST

SQUID GAME

SUMMER OF SOUL (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)