By now, we all know that director Pablo Larrain is planning a third film in what will become a trilogy of films exploring hugely influential and troubled women of the 20th century. After directing Natalie Portman to an Oscar nomination in Jackie, Larrain is widely expected to do the same for Kristen Stewart in Spencer. The film is an intimate fable imagining a critical Christmas weekend in the life of Princess Diana (Stewart) as she battles personal demons and the indifference of an icy royal family.

Here, in an interview with Awards Daily, Larrain talks about what inspired him to take on these female-centered films. He also talks about what he saw in Kristen Stewart that made him believe she could portray the internationally renown Diana Spencer, which she does brilliantly. He also weighs in on the comparisons of his film to such psychological horror films as Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

Finally, Larrain briefly discusses a potential third film in the trilogy. Not so much discusses as expertly defects the question. As of this interview, the current internet rumors of the third film’s subject had yet to surface.

Whatever the film will ultimately be, it will undoubtedly boast the same brilliant directorial flourishes that highlighted Jackie and, now, Spencer.

Spencer is currently available On Demand.