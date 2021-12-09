When Uzo Aduba saw Marianne Farley’s captivating abortion rights film, Frimas, she knew that she had to be a part of it. “I am sensitive to any topic that relates to any person being removed or removed or repressed. As a woman, I am particularly sensitive to the subject of freedom and the right to choose–the conversation of choice. One’s fundamental right might be removed is one that sparks me to passion.”

Frimas tells the story of a woman seeking to terminate her pregnancy in a world where abortion is illegal. There is an eerie realism to Farley’s film, especially with courts across American searching to limit a woman’s right to choose. Aduba responded to how Farley’s film represents “a world that we have come from and a world that awaits us” if these new restrictions become law.