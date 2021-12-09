The Golden Globes have a unique place in the awards race, as every group does. Some have more impact than others. Usually, you measure this by how the media covers the awards, what it looks like on an FYC ad. The Globes usually have (not this year) a much wider audience for their TV show than any other group besides the Oscars.
The Globes, like the Oscars, are much more populist, both in terms of their choices and in terms of who watches them and knows about them. In general, they, like the Oscars really draw people for the glamour of the celebrities. This was probably more true once upon a time than it is now, as the public is starting to fracture a bit when it comes to celebrities and film awards, as we can see by the declining ratings.
This year, the Golden Globes’ televised ceremony has been canceled (what hasn’t been canceled) and they did an overhaul of their entire awards, inviting new members, rewriting their guidelines, etc. You can find out more about that by visiting their website.
We will be up bright and early to hear their nominations this Monday at 6pm Pacific Time. On their site, livestreaming, or on youtube.
As far as how the nominations go, they divide them up into Drama on one side and Musical/Comedy on the other. This year I did not see the usual column by Pete Hammond or Scott Feinberg that lists which films will fall into which categories so I guess we’ll just have to wing it.
Gold Derby does not have any Golden Globe nomination predictions up on their site either so I guess we’ll have to be the only site covering the Golden Globes.
Either way, I imagine it might go something like this.
Let’s start with the sure bets and work our way backward. These are just my wild guesses about where the titles will fall.
Best Picture, Drama
Belfast
The Power of the Dog
King Richard
The Last Duel
Nightmare Alley, Spencer or CODA
Best Picture Musical/Comedy
West Side Story
In the Heights
tick..tick..Boom!
Licorice Pizza
Cyrano
Alt. Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci
Best Actor, Drama
Will Smith, King Richard
Benedict Cumberbatch, Power of the Dog
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Bradley Cooper, Night
Matt Damon, The Last Duel
Best Actress, Drama
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Jodie Comer, The Last Duel
Jessica Chastain, Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Frances McDormand, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress Musical/Comedy
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Meryl Streep, Don’t Look Up
Alt. Emma Stone, Cruella
Best Actor Musical/Comedy
Andrew Garfield, tick tick Boom
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Adam Driver, House of Gucci
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Cyrano
Best Supporting Actress
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Marlee Matlin, CODA
Kirsten Dunst, Power of the Dog
Alt. Rita Moreno, West Side Story, Haley Bennett, Cyrano
Director
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villenueve, Dune
Guillermo Del Toro, Nightmare Alley
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Alt. Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Screenplay
Belfast
The Power of the Dog
King Richard
West Side Story
Licorice Pizza
I mean, I have no clue here, folks. Just winging it. Contest up later today.