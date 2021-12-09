The Golden Globes have a unique place in the awards race, as every group does. Some have more impact than others. Usually, you measure this by how the media covers the awards, what it looks like on an FYC ad. The Globes usually have (not this year) a much wider audience for their TV show than any other group besides the Oscars.

The Globes, like the Oscars, are much more populist, both in terms of their choices and in terms of who watches them and knows about them. In general, they, like the Oscars really draw people for the glamour of the celebrities. This was probably more true once upon a time than it is now, as the public is starting to fracture a bit when it comes to celebrities and film awards, as we can see by the declining ratings.

This year, the Golden Globes’ televised ceremony has been canceled (what hasn’t been canceled) and they did an overhaul of their entire awards, inviting new members, rewriting their guidelines, etc. You can find out more about that by visiting their website.

We will be up bright and early to hear their nominations this Monday at 6pm Pacific Time. On their site, livestreaming, or on youtube.

As far as how the nominations go, they divide them up into Drama on one side and Musical/Comedy on the other. This year I did not see the usual column by Pete Hammond or Scott Feinberg that lists which films will fall into which categories so I guess we’ll just have to wing it.

Gold Derby does not have any Golden Globe nomination predictions up on their site either so I guess we’ll have to be the only site covering the Golden Globes.

Either way, I imagine it might go something like this.

Let’s start with the sure bets and work our way backward. These are just my wild guesses about where the titles will fall.

Best Picture, Drama

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

King Richard

The Last Duel

Nightmare Alley, Spencer or CODA

Best Picture Musical/Comedy

West Side Story

In the Heights

tick..tick..Boom!

Licorice Pizza

Cyrano

Alt. Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci

Best Actor, Drama

Will Smith, King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch, Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Bradley Cooper, Night

Matt Damon, The Last Duel

Best Actress, Drama

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Jodie Comer, The Last Duel

Jessica Chastain, Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Frances McDormand, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress Musical/Comedy

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Meryl Streep, Don’t Look Up

Alt. Emma Stone, Cruella

Best Actor Musical/Comedy

Andrew Garfield, tick tick Boom

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Adam Driver, House of Gucci

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Cyrano

Best Supporting Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Marlee Matlin, CODA

Kirsten Dunst, Power of the Dog

Alt. Rita Moreno, West Side Story, Haley Bennett, Cyrano

Director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villenueve, Dune

Guillermo Del Toro, Nightmare Alley

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Alt. Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Screenplay

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

King Richard

West Side Story

Licorice Pizza

I mean, I have no clue here, folks. Just winging it. Contest up later today.