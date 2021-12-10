Mitch Kalisa’s short film contender, Play It Safe, is very specific in its setting but its message is universal. We think we know how to create safe spaces for people to feel entirely comfortable, but we have been falling short. Kalisa’s film tells the intense story of a budding Black actor who participates in an improv exercise charged with racist insensitivities. What transpires is an intense, life-altering experience.

Moderated by Karen Bryson, it’s interesting to hear from so many members of the creative team. Star Jonathan Ajayi gives such a fantastic performance at the center of the film, and he talks about attacking the material.