In less than two decades, Andrew Garfield has already created some of the most indelible characters on screen, TV, and stage, garnering an Oscar nomination for his harrowing and intense performance in Mel Gibson’s WWII film Hacksaw Ridge in 2016. That same year, he starred in Martin Scorsese’s monumental historical epic, Silence. His full immersion into the role of Father Sebastian Rodrigues was astonishing to behold.

Garfield’s film debut was in Robert Redford’s highly underrated Lions for Lambs in 2007 opposite Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep. Indelible turns followed onscreen and TV in Boy A (BAFTA Award), Red Riding, Never Let Me Go, The Social Network (BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations), The Amazing Spiderman, 99 Homes, Under the Silver Lake, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye opposite Jessica Chastain earlier this year.

On stage, he appeared in productions of Kes, The Laramie Project, Beautiful Thing, The Overwhelming, Death of a Salesman (Tony nomination), and the Royal National’s revival of Tony Kushner’s Angels in America (Olivier nomination). When Angels moved to Broadway in 2018, he won a deserved Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

The thesp is constantly making bold and daring choices—not just by Hollywood standards but by any standards—and they are paying off like gangbusters.

His latest film, currently in theaters and streaming on Netflix, is an adaptation of the late Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical, tick…tick…BOOM! Larson, the Pulitzer-Prize and Tony-winning author of Rent, died at the age of 35 on the eve of the first performance of that musical. tick is an earlier work about the struggles to have his work noticed as well as his creative journey that would lead to his penning Rent. Garfield delivers a tour de force performance as the composer’s alter ego. It’s another complete immersion–a joyous celebration of the artist and his art. And one that has him justly being mentioned in the awards conversation.

Awards Daily had the pleasure of Zoom chatting with the actor about the tick…tick…BOOM! and his career.

tick…tick… BOOM! is now in theaters and streaming on Netflix.