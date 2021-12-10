Oscar-nominee Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) gives the best performance of his young career in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick… BOOM! He fully embodies posthumous Tony and Pulitzer-Prize winner Jonathan Larson who died days before his legendary musical Rent would premiere. Garfield has already received several critics awards and nominations for his brilliant performance for which he learned to sing and play piano at a level appropriate of a composer and lyricist.

Here, Garfield reflects on Larson’s legacy while Miranda and executive producer Julie Larson sing Garfield’s praises.

tick, tick…BOOM! is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.