For the first time, we are running a Predict the Critics Choice awards contest. Thanks to Marshall Flores for putting it together. No easy task, that’s for sure. Take your best shot.
Sasha Stone has been around the Oscar scene since 1999. Almost everything on this website is her fault.
(Photo: Gareth Gatrell/Hulu)
tick, tick...BOOM! (L-R) ANDREW GARFIELD as JONATHAN LARSON, LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA (DIRECTOR - PRODUCER) in tick, tick...BOOM!. Cr. MACALL POLAY/NETFLIX © 2021
Netflix
TONY HALE, Director AARON SORKIN and NICOLE KIDMAN on the set of BEING THE RICARDOS Photo: GLEN WILSON © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC
(Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)
© 1999-2021 AwardsDaily.com
© 1999-2021 AwardsDaily.com