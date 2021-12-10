There is a big difference between the Critics Choice and the Golden Globes. Both of them matter in different ways. The reason the Globes matter is that they are the biggest next to the Oscars. The reason the Critics Choice matter is that they kind of group together the consensus of the people who SHAPE the Oscar race now. That didn’t used to be true. It’s only gotten more true since COVID hit because there isn’t a lively scene outside of the insular world that covers the Oscar race. Think: fashion week.

The Critics Choice matters now more than it used to because they are a group even bigger than the Globes in terms of numbers but not quite as big as the guilds. They also have a slightly populist bent, meaning, they have members from all over the country, not all of them exist in the tiny bubble of Film Twitter. But remember, there is not much of a world outside of this one that exists in terms of the Oscar race, not anymore and probably not for a while, maybe not ever (one can still hope).

The Globes are better influencers but the Critics Choice are better at setting a consensus. Because they have seven nominees for the acting and for the directing categories, that gives them a chance to be more inclusive in terms of the harsh cut-off at five. The Oscars, of course, have only five. The Globes have the other category of Musical/Comedy to allow for that same kind of inclusiveness. The Critics Choice have other genres they honor, like comedy and action and young actors, which broadens their reach.

Having more people nominated means more celebrities at the show, which means better ratings for the show which means higher status for Critics Choice members. It is a win/win all the way around. This is my first year as a Critics Choice member and I’ve already turned in my ballot. It was quite the experience, let me tell you. But I did have an eye on what am I voting for here? Am I voting for my personal favorites or am I trying to push certain contenders into the nominations? I expect many feel that way.

If you cover the awards race at all you know that you become part of both shaping the consensus and going along with the consensus. There are outliers, and people take various sides. The Lady Gaga fans vs. the Nicole Kidman fans vs. the Kristen Stewart fans, for instance, are well known to anyone who covers the race. There are subtle advocates and not-so-subtle advocates. It’s hard to tell who is whom. But the key thing to remember is that we will be getting a massive info dumb on Monday. This is going to be on the heels of the Los Angeles Film Critics that will announce on Sunday.

We are getting down to it and before long we will know our ten Best Picture contenders, more or less, give or take, and we will know our five Best Director nominees, more or less, give or take, and we will know our acting nominees and our ensemble nominees. It’s all happening over the next few weeks and by January it will be full-blown tits-out chaos.

This is just the calm before the storm is all.

So let’s look at where we think the Critics Choice and the Globes will overlap.

It seems like a safe bet that we have as our first tier:

Belfast

West Side Story

The Power of the Dog

King Richard

CODA

Second-tier (at least to me):

Licorice Pizza

Dune

Third tier:

Being the Ricardos (actor/writer-friendly)

Nightmare Alley (actor/director/crafts friendly)

Don’t Look Up (actor/social justice friendly)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (actor/director friendly)

That’s 11. But there are also films that could be in there as well:

The Lost Daughter (actor friendly)

tick…tick..Boom (actor friendly)

Cyrano (actor friendly)

Spencer (actor friendly)

There will be films that hit all of the stops en route to Oscar and we’ll keep track of all of them. What I will be looking at specifically on Monday’s dump is what are the crossover choices and what are the ones that were left off. In terms of the Critics Choice, they have ten nominees but they only give their voters three options. So you’re still getting passion choices rather than broad spectrum. So I wonder how they will match with the Producers Guild and then with the Academy. But we have to start somewhere.

The Globes are the only group that has a special category for musicals. This year, for whatever reason, there is an exceptional offering of them, which makes it even more strange to me that the Black List is out in force in the press, as the awards community really does try to draw some kind of ethical line – or is it just fear of being called out? Hard to tell. Either way, I for one do not participate in Black Lists. I never have. I never will. But beyond that, and beyond not thinking there is any part of the awards race that isn’t about publicity, power and status, it’s a great time to celebrate the musicals of this year.

There is a potential scenario where the Globes will have five musicals nominated:

West Side Story

In the Heights

Cyrano

tick tick BOOM

Being Evan Hansen

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

I mean, come on. That’s quite something.

We will be awake bright and early for the big announcements. Fasten your seatbelts…

Here are this week’s predictions.

Best Picture

1. West Side Story

2. Belfast

3. The Power of the Dog

4. Licorice Pizza

5. King Richard

6. CODA

7. Nightmare Alley

8. Dune

9. Being the Ricardos

10. Don’t Look Up

Alt. House of Gucci, The Last Duel

Best Director

1. Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

2. Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

3. Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

4. Denis Villeneuve, Dune

5. Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Alts: Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley; Renaldo Marcus Green, King Richard; Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos; Pedro Almodóvar, Parallel Mothers

Best Actress

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Alts: Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter; Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers; Frances McDormand, The Tragedy of Macbeth; Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Jodie Comer, The Last Duel

Best Actor

Will Smith, King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Alt. Andrew Garfield, tick tick… Boom, Bradley Cooper, Nightmare Alley

Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Rita Moreno, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Marlee Matlin, CODA

Alts: Caitriona Balfe, Belfast; Nina Arianda, Being the Ricardos; Ann Dowd, Mass; Haley Bennett, Cyrano; Martha Plimpton, Mass

Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Alts: Jonah Hill, Don’t Look Up; Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Adapted Screenplay

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

CODA

Nightmare Alley

The Lost Daughter

Alts: Dune, The Last Duel

Original Screenplay

Belfast

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Being the Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Alts: Parallel Mothers, C’mon C’mon,

Cinematography

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Dune

Belfast

Alt: Nightmare Alley

Costumes

Cruella

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Being the Ricardos

Alts: The Last Duel, Dune, The Power of the Dog

Editing

West Side Story

Belfast

Dune

The Power of the Dog

Nightmare Alley

Production Design

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Last Duel

Sound

West Side Story

Dune

No Time to Die

The Last Duel

Tick Tick Boom

Visual Effects

Nightmare Alley

Dune

Finch

Eternals

Shang-Chi

Animated Feature

Encanto

Mitchells vs. the Machines

Luca

Flee

Spirit Untamed