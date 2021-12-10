The nominees are below. alphabetical order:
- Ascension
- The First Wave
- Flee
- In The Same Breath
- The Rescue
- Simple As Water
- Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Writing With Fire
As you can see, they are hit and miss when it comes to matching with the Oscars, though it’s hard to imagine Summer of Soul, The Rescue and Flee not getting in.
Last year:
My Octopus Teacher+ (won PGA and Oscar)
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Softie
A Thousand Cuts
Time*
The Truffle Hunters
2019
Apollo 11 (PGA winner)
Advocate
American Factory (Oscar winner)
The Cave*
For Sama*
Honeyland*
One Child Nation
2018
Won’t You be my Neighbor?
The Dawn Wall
Free Solo (won PGA + Oscar)
Hal
Into the Okavango
RBG*
Three Identical Strangers
2017
Jane (won PGA) [Icarus won Oscar]
Chasing Coral
City of Ghosts
Cries from Syria
Earth: One Amazing Day
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower
The Newspaperman
2016
OJ Made in America (won Oscar and PGA)
Dancer
The Eagle Huntress
Life, Animated*
Tower
2015
Amy (won Oscar and PGA)
The Hunting Ground
The Look of Silence*
Meru
Something Better to Come
2014
Life Itself (won PGA) [CitizenFour won Oscar)
The Green Prince
Merchants of Doubt
Particle Fever
Virunga*
