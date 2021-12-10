The nominees are below. alphabetical order:

Ascension

The First Wave

Flee

In The Same Breath

The Rescue

Simple As Water

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

As you can see, they are hit and miss when it comes to matching with the Oscars, though it’s hard to imagine Summer of Soul, The Rescue and Flee not getting in.

Last year:

My Octopus Teacher+ (won PGA and Oscar)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Softie

A Thousand Cuts

Time*

The Truffle Hunters

2019

Apollo 11 (PGA winner)

Advocate

American Factory (Oscar winner)

The Cave*

For Sama*

Honeyland*

One Child Nation

2018

Won’t You be my Neighbor?

The Dawn Wall

Free Solo (won PGA + Oscar)

Hal

Into the Okavango

RBG*

Three Identical Strangers

2017

Jane (won PGA) [Icarus won Oscar]

Chasing Coral

City of Ghosts

Cries from Syria

Earth: One Amazing Day

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

The Newspaperman

2016

OJ Made in America (won Oscar and PGA)

Dancer

The Eagle Huntress

Life, Animated*

Tower

2015

Amy (won Oscar and PGA)

The Hunting Ground

The Look of Silence*

Meru

Something Better to Come

2014

Life Itself (won PGA) [CitizenFour won Oscar)

The Green Prince

Merchants of Doubt

Particle Fever

Virunga*

More PGA doc nominees here.