A war is being fought not in the cold, open air of Russia but in the court of the palace itself. The second season of Hulu’s The Great draws battle lines between Emperor Peter (Nicholas Hoult) and his wife, Catherine (Elle Fanning) as a continuation from season one’s end. Peter seems to think that Catherine will back down and he can continue his reign of debauchery, and Catherine learns to become more aggressive in order for Russia to reach newer, more enlightened heights.

In a junket interview with several casts members, I briefly chatted with Fanning, Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Bayo Gbadamosi, Sacha Dhawan, and Gwilym Lee about the costume comedy’s second season. Fanning commented on Catherine’s naïveté and I asked if Gbadamosi’s Arkady was worried about his wife’s closer proximity to a frustrated and hornier former emperor.

The Great’s entire second season is streaming now on Hulu.