Unlike most of my colleagues, I’m not going to blame the movie West Side Story for its catastrophic box office numbers. Yes, it’s true that in normal times big stars will draw audiences. It’s also true that musicals aren’t exactly known for lighting the box office on fire. And true, Hollywood and the Oscars have narrow-casted their fare of late for a specific audience and that audience is clearly too cautious to brave the theaters in COVID times. All of that true. But the real problem here is much, much bigger than that.

It’s actually the story of the Three Little Pigs.

If you saw the writing on the wall at the turn of the millennium, you built your house of bricks. Remember when the internet changed everything and newspapers were caught behind? Remember when Microsoft was caught off guard by the internet? It’s hard to know what is coming along that is about to change everything we know. But it happens more often than not among we humans. We are always changing, migrating, reaching, adapting, destroying, rebuilding. That is who we are. That is what we do.

Hollywood seems to have been attacked from a few different directions. It wasn’t attacked by streaming, not to my mind. Streaming was an adaptation to the rise of franchise movies that were aiming at international box office. But Hollywood aimed at that lucrative audience in China and plot shift, China decided to build its own industry and become even more profitable than Hollywood’s. It also became very picky about what products it would allow to have access to its very profitable audiences.

Hollywood has also fallen under the spell of the newly minted religious zealots during the Great Awokening. They are under the careful watch of Twitter and the high-minded media that feeds off of it. Every movie is potentially a hive of scum and villainy with thought crimes a-plenty. That put the titans of Hollywood in a difficult spot. How to satisfy the demands of Twitter with non-problematic casting and subject matter and every other thing while also satisfying the millions out there who just want to be, you know, entertained.

The answer? Do it all. That’s what Netflix did. They built their house of bricks and had in place a foolproof platform to withstand any of this madness. They can, if they want, obey the demands of Twitter. They can, if they want, ignore them. They can release in theaters or not. They can play to TV and film awards voters and audiences. Most of all, though, they are not under the constraints of the market demands for opening weekend.

If Netflix built its house of bricks, to withstand almost anything, Big Hollywood did not. Not only did it not factor in a moment like this one, a great re-alignment and great “resignation” by the public due to COVID, but it never planned that its technology would become outdated for an entire phone-addicted generation.

Big Hollywood counted on the market to tell them which direction to head in, which stars to headline, which plots sell. Every time one movie did well they would make ten more of those. If Jennifer Lawrence could open a movie, she would get top dollar and there would be ten more star vehicles for her. When the products dried up, the products were replaced with newer, bouncier products that did better.

Adults don’t go to the movies like they used to. They weren’t going way back in 2009 when I asked a group of self-described feminists – NPR-listening, yoga-doing, upper middle class white women – what was going to win Best Picture. “Avatar,” they said. “No, the Hurt Locker will,” I said. “What’s that?” They said. Even then, they were maybe going to two or three movies a year and all at Christmas time.

That was the thing. Those kinds of people are the Oscar demo. They are the people who feel better with social justice messaging. They are the kind of people who like the very blue blue state content. They’re also the kind of people who not only stopped going to the movies a decade ago, maybe earlier, but they’re most certainly not masking up and braving the movie theater. They’re using Instacart and Grubhub – they’re certainly not going out to the movies to sit in a theater next to strangers who may or may not be vaccinated, who may or may not be wearing their mask like a chin strap as soon as the lights go down.

Those moviegoers in Texas and Arkansas and Florida – they might want to go. But they’re not going to go see movies they have long since been excluded from. They know they are both the chosen enemy of the blue staters, the butt of the joke but every so often the subject of a heavy drama about them. They recognize it as false but what can they do? They just don’t watch movies unless those movies aren’t going to have some kind of “message” in them. The same reason Blue State folks won’t watch movies that play on Christian leaning channels – you know, “God movies.” They know they will have a message in them about how to be better Christian. So too do Red Staters know that Hollywood movies are going to have a message in them about how to be a better liberal.

It has gotten much more partisan, much more extreme in the past four years – which has driven down ratings and hurt box office for some movies. But it is devastating now. Movies like The Last Duel, King Richard, and West Story need the blue state ticket buyers – the good liberals – to show up and buy tickets. But they aren’t showing up. And so it was on this weekend, in 2021, that movies as we once knew them, are struggling to survive.

The wolf came. He huffed and puffed. He blew that house down.

Of course, movie theaters will still exist. Hollywood knows how to make general audience-friendly movies that will make money. Some movies did make SOME money this year – The Eternals, Ghostbusters – but the Big Oscar Movies that were meant to rescue the box office and keep our beloved businesses thriving? NOPE.

It’s so many things at once. It’s COVID, primarily. It’s the comfort and isolation and security people have found in their homes this past year, with no desire to leave. It’s inflation. That is going to impact how people spend their money on stuff like movies since it impacts their gas prices and their grocery bill. Finding that extra cash to go out and sit in a movie theater probably isn’t a major priority at the moment. Richard Rushfield has been tracking the demise for a while now, with stories like Will Movies Survive? And The Disappearance of Hollywood as We Know it and the Twin Plagues of Moviedom’s Assisted Suicide.

We can be aware of what’s happening. We can watch what’s happening. But probably only something like the news of West Side Story’s box office could provide that moment of — oh wow. Everything really has changed.

It breaks my heart. But I also know that to everything there is a season. Turn, turn, turn. There is a massive adaptation coming our way that will change how we watch movies – even movie theaters are going to have to change. They’re going to have be more than they once were. There is so much content being produced every day that is occupying the attention spans of people that might have previously gone to the movies. At least we know teenagers are still going to go to the movies – for something to do on a Saturday night, for a place to go where their helicopter parents won’t follow, a place to go to make out. Parents will also still take their kids to the movies. Eventually. The movies that will continue to thrive will be animation, fantasy, horror and genre movies.

I was hoping West Side Story would be our deus ex machina. Looks like we’re going to need a bigger boat.