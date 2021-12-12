The New York Film Critics Online and the Online Boston Film Critics have named The Power of the Dog Best Film of the year. They are separate from the New York Film Critics and the Boston Film Critics.

Here is NYFCO:

PICTURE — The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

DIRECTOR — Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

SCREENPLAY — Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

DEBUT DIRECTOR — Rebecca Hall, Passing

ACTOR — Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

ACTRESS — Tessa Thompson, Passing

SUPPORTING ACTOR — Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

SUPPORTING ACTRESS — Ruth Negga, Passing

ENSEMBLE CAST — The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER — Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FEATURE: Drive My Car (Janus Films)

DOCUMENTARY — Flee (Neon)

ANIMATED FEATURE — The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix/Sony Pictures Animation)

CINEMATOGRAPHY — Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

USE OF MUSIC — West Side Story, music arranged by David Newman

TOP 10 FILMS OF 2021 (Alphabetical)

Belfast (Focus Features)

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

Dune (Warner Bros.)

King Richard (Warner Bros.)

Licorice Pizza (United Artists)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Passing (Netflix)

Pig (Neon)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

And here is Boston:

Full List of BOFCA’s 2021 Award Winners:

Best Picture

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Director

Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Actress

Kristen Stewart, SPENCER

Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Supporting Actress

Kirsten Dunst, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Screenplay

Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Ensemble

LICORICE PIZZA

Best Score

Hans Zimmer, DUNE

Best Cinematography

Ari Wegner, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Editing

Joe Walker, DUNE

Best Documentary

FLEE

Best International Film

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

Best Animated Film

THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES

Top 10 Films of 2021

1. THE POWER OF THE DOG

2. LICORICE PIZZA

3. THE GREEN KNIGHT

4. DRIVE MY CAR

5. PIG

6. DUNE

7. TITANE

8. THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

9. SPENCER

10. FLEE