And here they are!
“BELFAST” AND “WEST SIDE STORY” LEAD WITH ELEVEN NOMINATIONS EACH,
“DUNE” AND “THE POWER OF THE DOG” FOLLOW CLOSELY WITH TEN
FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 27TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
BEST PICTURE
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick…Boom!
West Side Story
BEST ACTOR
Nicolas Cage – Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Rita Moreno – West Side Story
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Jude Hill – Belfast
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
BEST DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder – CODA
Tony Kushner – West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser – Dune
Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune
BEST EDITING
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
Joe Walker – Dune
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jenny Beavan – Cruella
Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune
Janty Yates – House of Gucci
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
BEST COMEDY
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Licorice Pizza
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Hero
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World
BEST SONG
Be Alive – King Richard
Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall
Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up
No Time to Die – No Time to Die
BEST SCORE
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley
Hans Zimmer – Dune
NOMINATIONS BY FILM FOR THE 27TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
A HERO – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar – 1
Best Comedy
Being the Ricardos – 3
Best Actress – Nicole Kidman
Best Supporting Actor – J.K. Simmons
Best Original Screenplay – Aaron Sorkin
Belfast – 11
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actor – Jamie Dornan
Best Supporting Actor – Ciarán Hinds
Best Supporting Actress – Caitríona Balfe
Best Young Actor/Actress – Jude Hill
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Kenneth Branagh
Best Original Screenplay – Kenneth Branagh
Best Cinematography – Haris Zambarloukos
Best Production Design – Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards
Best Editing – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
C’mon C’mon – 1
Best Young Actor/Actress – Woody Norman
CODA – 4
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur
Best Young Actor/Actress – Emilia Jones
Best Adapted Screenplay – Siân Heder
Cruella – 2
Best Costume Design – Jenny Beavan
Best Hair And Makeup
Cyrano – 1
Best Actor – Peter Dinklage
Don’t Look Up – 6
Best Picture
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Original Screenplay – Adam McKay, David Sirota
Best Comedy
Best Song – Just Look Up
Best Score – Nicholas Britell
Drive My Car – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
Dune – 10
Best Picture
Best Director – Denis Villeneuve
Best Adapted Screenplay – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
Best Cinematography – Greig Fraser
Best Production Design – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
Best Editing – Joe Walker
Best Costume Design – Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan
Best Hair And Makeup
Best Visual Effects
Best Score – Hans Zimmer
Encanto – 2
Best Animated Feature
Best Song – Dos Oruguitas
Flee – 2
Best Animated Feature
Best Foreign Language Film
Free Guy – 1
Best Comedy
House of Gucci – 4
Best Actress – Lady Gaga
Best Supporting Actor – Jared Leto
Best Costume Design – Janty Yates
Best Hair And Makeup
King Richard – 6
Best Picture
Best Actor – Will Smith
Best Supporting Actress – Aunjanue Ellis
Best Young Actor/Actress – Saniyya Sidney
Best Original Screenplay – Zach Baylin
Best Song – Be Alive
Licorice Pizza – 8
Best Picture
Best Actress – Alana Haim
Best Young Actor/Actress – Cooper Hoffman
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Paul Thomas Anderson
Best Original Screenplay – Paul Thomas Anderson
Best Editing – Andy Jurgensen
Best Comedy
Luca – 1
Best Animated Feature
Mass – 1
Best Supporting Actress – Ann Dowd
Nightmare Alley – 8
Best Picture
Best Director – Guillermo del Toro
Best Cinematography – Dan Laustsen
Best Production Design – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
Best Costume Design – Luis Sequeira
Best Hair And Makeup
Best Visual Effects
Best Score – Nathan Johnson
No Time to Die – 2
Best Visual Effects
Best Song – No Time to Die
Pig – 1
Best Actor – Nicolas Cage
Raya and the Last Dragon – 1
Best Animated Feature
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 1
Best Visual Effects
Spencer – 2
Best Actress – Kristen Stewart
Best Score – Jonny Greenwood
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – 2
Best Actress – Jessica Chastain
Best Hair And Makeup
The French Dispatch – 2
Best Production Design – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Best Comedy
The Hand of God – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
The Harder They Fall – 2
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Song – Guns Go Bang
The Lost Daughter – 2
Best Actress – Olivia Colman
Best Adapted Screenplay – Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Matrix Resurrections – 1
Best Visual Effects
The Mitchells vs the Machines – 1
Best Animated Feature
The Power of the Dog – 10
Best Picture
Best Actor – Benedict Cumberbatch
Best Supporting Actor – Kodi Smit-McPhee
Best Supporting Actress – Kirsten Dunst
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Jane Campion
Best Adapted Screenplay – Jane Campion
Best Cinematography – Ari Wegner
Best Editing – Peter Sciberras
Best Score – Jonny Greenwood
The Tragedy of Macbeth – 2
Best Actor – Denzel Washington
Best Cinematography – Bruno Delbonnel
The Worst Person in the World – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
tick, tick…Boom! – 2
Best Picture
Best Actor – Andrew Garfield
West Side Story – 11
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose
Best Supporting Actress – Rita Moreno
Best Young Actor/Actress – Rachel Zegler
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Steven Spielberg
Best Adapted Screenplay – Tony Kushner
Best Cinematography – Janusz Kaminski
Best Production Design – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Best Editing – Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn
Best Costume Design – Paul Tazewell