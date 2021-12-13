Las Vegas Film Critics Society Winners for 2021

Best Picture

“Belfast”

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage, “Pig”

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Best Director

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion & Thomas Savage, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Cinematography

Janusz Kamiski, “West Side Story”

Best Film Editing

Michael Kahn & Sarah Broshar

“West Side Story”

Best Score

Jonny Greenwood, “Spencer”

Best Song

Billie Eilish & FINNEAS

“No Time to Die”

Best Documentary

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best Animated Film

“The Mitchells vs the Machines”

Best International Film

Flee (Denmark)

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan & Tom Davies

“Cruella”

Best Art Direction

“West Side Story”

Best Visual Effects

“Dune”

Best Ensemble

“CODA”

Best Action Film

“Nobody”

Best Comedy

“Don’t Look Up”

Best Horror/Sci-Fi

“Dune”

Best Family Film

CODA

Breakout Filmmaker

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Best Male Youth Performance (Under 21)

Jude Hill, “Belfast”

Best Female Youth Performance (Under 21)

Emilia Jones, “CODA”

William Holden Lifetime Achievement Award

Steven Spielberg

LVFCS Top 10 Films of 2021

Belfast

West Side Story

The Power of the Dog

Licorice Pizza

CODA

tick, tick… Boom!

King Richard

Dune

Spencer

Mass