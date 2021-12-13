Las Vegas Film Critics Society Winners for 2021
Best Picture
“Belfast”
Best Actor
Nicolas Cage, “Pig”
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Best Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Best Director
Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jane Campion & Thomas Savage, “The Power of the Dog”
Best Cinematography
Janusz Kamiski, “West Side Story”
Best Film Editing
Michael Kahn & Sarah Broshar
“West Side Story”
Best Score
Jonny Greenwood, “Spencer”
Best Song
Billie Eilish & FINNEAS
“No Time to Die”
Best Documentary
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Best Animated Film
“The Mitchells vs the Machines”
Best International Film
Flee (Denmark)
Best Costume Design
Jenny Beavan & Tom Davies
“Cruella”
Best Art Direction
“West Side Story”
Best Visual Effects
“Dune”
Best Ensemble
“CODA”
Best Action Film
“Nobody”
Best Comedy
“Don’t Look Up”
Best Horror/Sci-Fi
“Dune”
Best Family Film
CODA
Breakout Filmmaker
Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”
Best Male Youth Performance (Under 21)
Jude Hill, “Belfast”
Best Female Youth Performance (Under 21)
Emilia Jones, “CODA”
William Holden Lifetime Achievement Award
Steven Spielberg
LVFCS Top 10 Films of 2021
Belfast
West Side Story
The Power of the Dog
Licorice Pizza
CODA
tick, tick… Boom!
King Richard
Dune
Spencer
Mass