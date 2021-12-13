Tracey Wigfield has achieved something quite impossible with her continuation of the beloved Saved by the Bell. The Peacock version debuted last year, but the sophomore season is even sharper and funnier than the first. Now that we have adjusted to returning to Bayside High, the show can kick off into high-gear with its writing and performances from its accomplished cast. Speaking with Wigfield was a joy.

Like most seasons of television that came out this year, Wigfield felt it was necessary to address the pandemic, but she didn’t want it to be the focus of the season. There are references throughout the season about learning from home, and the main bulk of that comes in the first episode. Towards the end of year two, we see differences in two male characters: troublemaker Mac (played brilliantly by Mitchell Hoog) and Coach Slater (a dreamier than ever Mario Lopez). Mac realizes he might have feelings for Daisy and Slater is re-evaluating his macho, chauvinistic past as he gets closer to Jessie again. Of course, we couldn’t leave our conversation without singing the praises of Saved by the Bell standout, Josie Totah.