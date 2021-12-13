We’ve taken a major step forward in the awards season with the 2022 Golden Globe nominations. After a year of challenges (to say the least), the Hollywood Foreign Press Association marched forward with this morning’s announcement, acknowledging their recent past and highlighting steps taken to clean it. All of that before announcing this year’s nominees. Here, we’ll focus primarily on the TV nominations: what surprises we saw (if any), what’s missing, and what new series realized a gain leading into next year’s Emmy race. We also briefly cover the film nominations too, just because we can.

But first, we catch up with this weekend’s season finale of HBO’s Succession.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

