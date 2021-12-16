Both Will Smith in King Richard and Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog have given the best performances of their careers this year. Both are tipped towards winning the Oscar, though Will Smith seems to have the mojo, at least for now. There is still much we don’t know about the Oscar race this year, since voting doesn’t even start until the end of January.

What Benedict Cumberbatch has heading in is Best Picture heat. Best Picture and Best Actor are probably the closest relationship in the Oscar race, or certainly right up there with Screenplay and Director. The trend we’ve been seeing in the era of the preferential ballot is that Best Actor and Best Picture do not match. The reason for this is that with more Best Picture contenders, voters seem to prefer to spread the big awards around rather than give them to one movie.

Will Smith as King Richard is funny, vulnerable, deeply moving. This is a compassionate portrayal of a man whose dreams for his own daughters were bigger than his own dreams for himself. What is astonishing about him as a person is that he might not have been college-educated, he might not have been a member of the upper crust of society, and he might have been a black man raising a family in a rough part of Los Angeles — but there was never a second in his life that he felt like any of that should hold either his daughters or himself back.

It’s hard to watch King Richard and not fall hard for Will Smith and this character. Because of that, it’s hard to imagine him not winning. The film also seems like a strong contender for Best Picture. The box office heat wasn’t quite what most of us expected. People are not turning out to the movies, or at least not the people who would be primed to see the prestige pics from this time of year. But we have to assume King Richard is one of the strongest Best Picture five.

That same kind of emotional pull is most definitely involved when watching Peter Dinklage as Cyrano. First off, Dinklage is just brilliant as an actor and finds so much humor and sweetness in his portrayal of the iconic character whose physical appearance might make him feel unworthy for Roxanne (the excellent Haley Bennett). You know where the story is going. You know how it ends. You know you’re watching something that is about to break your heart, but Dinklage earns your love regardless. He would be the frontrunner if he wasn’t competing with Will Smith and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Cumberbatch’s performance was so powerful, I was haunted by it the entire night after I first saw the film. It is such a surprising, mysterious performance that you really can’t figure out throughout the whole film. He keeps you guessing what his intentions are. Sometimes he seems outright cruel. Sometimes he seems delicate and vulnerable. He is a masterful actor who can shapeshift into people very unlike himself, as he does here. Cumberbatch gives certainly one of the most memorable performances of the year, and the strength of The Power of the Dog overall helps him become a formidable challenger to Smith.

Those are the top three, at least for the win. When it comes to nominations, we have two more open slots.

The fourth has to be Denzel Washington as Macbeth in Joel Coen’s moody rendition of the Shakespeare play. As one of our finest actors, Washington delivers. We’re probably not looking at a win only because of the opaque nature of Shakespeare itself. It’s a mouthful of words — brilliant though they may be — that is sometimes hard to connect with emotionally. Either way, this will be Denzel Washington’s sixth nomination, which will likely make him the most nominated black actor in Oscar history.

That leaves one open spot. The contenders seem to be Andrew Garfield for tick, tick… Boom!, Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos, Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley, and Nicolas Cage in Pig. It feels like Garfield has the edge, based on the emotional reaction to the movie. It connects with actors. But then so does Bardem in Being the Ricardos. Cage has a strong advocacy group behind him pushing for recognition. Sometimes that works, sometimes it doesn’t. Finally, Leonardo DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up has, at least for now, Best Picture heat.

So now let’s look at the Best Actor/Best Picture connection, which we’ve done before — but what the hell, let’s do it again. How about we go back 30 years to look at the difference the expanded ballot can make.

So obviously, having more Best Picture nominees means one or two more Best Actor nominees from those films, but it isn’t always the case that all five are Best Picture nominees. So I would expect at least three to be from Best Picture nominees. We know that at least Will Smith and Benedict Cumberbatch’s films will be Best Picture contenders. So of the ones that are left, which are the more likely to have Best Picture nominations?

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… Boom!

Bradley Cooper, Nightmare Alley

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Given everything we’ve just looked at, I think there is a high probability that one of the names in the three open slots is probably going to be Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley since it has the best shot of these to make it into Best Picture. Then you would have three names vying for the remaining slot: Garfield, Washington, Dinklage.

This is just a guess, obviously. We have a long way to go yet. But when watching Best Actor, watch Best Picture.