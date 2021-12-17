The new film Swan Song is set against a backdrop of a near-future where human cloning has become a reality, a terminally-ill man must choose whether to share his diagnosis with his family or allow his duplicate to take his place. Writer/Director Benjamin Cleary has taken a somewhat-cliche device of science-fiction and instead used it to explore memory, loss, relationships, and human nature in surprising and deeply moving ways.

Having won an Oscar for his first short film, Stutterer in 2016, Swan Song marks Cleary’s feature-length debut. Anchored by an empathetic and nuanced performance by Mahershala Ali, at the height of his acting mastery—Cleary has delivered us a stunning meditation on grief. And a beautiful love letter to life itself.

In conversation with Awards Daily‘s Shadan Larki, Cleary discusses Swan Song‘s creation, themes, and personal inspirations.

Watch below:

Swan Song is out now on Apple TV+. You can also watch our interview with the film’s crafts team.