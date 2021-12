Best Picture: DRIVE MY CAR, Runner-up: THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Film Not in the English Language: PETITE MAMAN, Runner-up: QUO VADIS, AIDA?

New Generation Award: Shatara Michelle Ford, TEST PATTERN and Tatiana Huezo, PRAYERS FOR THE STOLEN

Best Director: Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG, Runner-up: Ryusuke Hamaguchi, DRIVE MY CAR

Best Actor: Simon Rex, RED ROCKET, Runner-Up: Benedict Cumberbatch, Power of the Dog

Best Actress: Penelope Cruz, PARALLEL MOTHERS. Runner-up: Renate Reinsve, THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

Best Documentary/Nonfiction, Winner: SUMMER OF SOUL, Runner-up: PROCESSION.

Screenplay: DRIVE MY CAR, Runner-up: LICORICE PIZZA

Animated: FLEE, Runner-up: BELLE

Best Supporting Actor (TIE): Vincent Lindon, TITANE and Kodi Smit-McPhee, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Editing: Joshua L. Pearson, SUMMER OF SOUL, Runner-up: Andy Jurgensen, LICORICE PIZZA

Best Production Design, Winner: Steve Saklad, BARB AND STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR, Runner-up: Tamara Deverell, NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, WEST SIDE STORY, Runner-up: Aunjanue Ellis, KING RICHARD

Best Score: Alberto Iglesias, PARALLEL MOTHERS, Runner-up: Jonny Greenwood, THE POWER OF THE DOG and SPENCER

Best Cinematography: The Power of the Dog, Runner-up: Greig Fraser, DUNE

