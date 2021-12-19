Top Ten (in alphabetical order):
Annette
The Card Counter
C’Mon C’mon
CODA
Drive My Car
The Green Knight
The Last Duel
Mass
Pig
The Power of the Dog
Best Film:
Winner: Mass
Runner-up: Drive My Car
Best Animated Film:
Winner: Flee
Runner-up: Luca
Best Foreign Language Film:
Winner: Drive My Car
Runner-up: Lamb
Best Documentary Film:
Winner: Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time
Runner-up: Procession
Best Original Screenplay:
Winner: Fran Kranz, Mass
Runner-up: Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Winner: Drive My Car
Runner-up: The Last Duel
Best Director:
Winner: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Runner-up: Fran Kranz, Mass
Best Actress:
Winner: Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Runner-up: Jodie Comer, The Last Duel
Best Supporting Actress:
Winner: Gaby Hoffman, C’mon C’mon
Runner-up: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Best Actor:
Winner: Oscar Isaac, The Card Counter
Runner-up: Nicholas Cage, Pig
Best Supporting Actor:
Winner: Troy Kotsur, Coda
Runner-up: Jason Isaacs, Mass
Best Vocal/Motion Capture Performance:
Winner: Olivia Coleman, Mitchells v Machines
Runner-up: Tom Hardy, Venom
Best Ensemble Acting:
Winner: Mass
Runner-up: The Humans
Best Musical Score:
Winner: Johnny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Runner-up: Hans Zimmer, Dune
Breakout of the Year:
Winner: Fran Kranz, Mass
Runner-up: Michael Sarnoski, Pig
Original Vision Award:
Winner: Annette
Runner-up: TItane
EJO* Hoosier Award:
Winner: Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time
*The Edward Johnson-Ott Hoosier Award is given annually to recognize a significant cinematic contribution by a person or persons with roots in Indiana or a film that depicts Hoosier State locales and stories. It is named after Edward Johnson-Ott, a founding IFJA member and longtime critic for NUVO Newsweekly, who passed away in spring 2021.