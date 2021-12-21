American Crime Story is known for shifting perspective on public figures long after the headlines have changed the course of history. The People vs. OJ Simpson allowed us to re-examine one of the most famous trials in United States history, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace revealed the inner demons of a queer killer. Impeachment digs up the beret, the famous blue dress, and audio cassette tapes that capture America’s attention, and editor Chris A. Peterson had the fortune of cutting two of the season’s best episodes.

An avid fan of the Crime Story world, Peterson was eager to work on the limited series. He had worked on some other Ryan Murphy properties before, but Crime Story was a series he held with a high regard. When he had the option to jump on board, it was a natural choice.

“American Crime Story is the reason I started working with the Ryan Murphy crew. I had loved the OJ Simpson so much, and I set out that I really would love to work on the series. I got to work on 9-1-1 and then American Horror Story then The Politician. When I first started with them, they were kind of in the middle of season two, and I said, ‘Hey, I’d like to work with you.’ When the third season [of ACS] came around, I was lucky enough to get offered to work on that. I finally got to work on the series that I had been itching to work on for five years. It felt kind of natural, because I had sort of studied the other seasons and then got to work with the really great crew of Ryan Murphy. I felt like it just kind of clicked in naturally.”

Peterson’s first episode, “The Telephone Hour,” shouldn’t be thrilling on paper. I knew that we would get the famous Linda Tripp-Monica Lewinsky tapes in some form, but the fourth episode has a casual back and forth between these women as they chat on the phone. Tripp is looking for juicy gossip, but the episode is quite thrilling. Tripp tosses those audio cassettes (remember those?) into a pile, and it continues to climb and climb. We want to know what is on those tapes, and Peterson makes our mouth water for details.

“It’s interesting, because before the season came out, they had a bunch of the scripts ready. When I spoke to Alexis Martin, one of the producers on the series, she said, ‘Hey, why don’t you take read this first set of scripts and let me know what interests you.” When I read a episode for ‘The Telephone Hour,’ I knew it was the one I wanted to work on. Once I read that big montage of Linda recording Monica, I knew I could do something really cool with it. It excited me the most even though I knew it was going to be a challenge when I read the script. I love myself a good challenge. It took me a long time to edit that, but it was one of my most favorite montages that cut in my career. I’m very, very proud. To finally hear the contents of what was in those is actually fascinating. It was so well written and then Laure [de Clermont-Tonnerre], the director, really knocked it out of the park. We wanted to make you see these tapes–some of which are less interesting than than others–in such a fun and interesting and easily digestible way. You sit back and go along for the ride.”

One of the moments we are waiting for all season is Bill Clinton’s denial of his affair with Lewinsky. As Clive Owen’s Clinton begins to say those infamous words, Peterson cuts to the women in the room and the ones watching his speech. The President has a blatant disregard for their feelings and how his actions have affected them, but Peterson empowers them by showing how Trip, Lewinsky, and Hillary Clinton react to his denial. It’s an example of how Crime Story gives voices to those who haven’t had their time to speak.

“We’ve always seen it from his perspective. Clive is absolutely astonishing in that role, as far as I’m concerned. I almost can’t tell the difference between the two of them on every level, and he really kills it. I think it would have been absolutely powerful just to watch him deliver every single line of that famous thing and it would have been totally engaging. For this series, by the time we’ve reached episode seven it feels like that is the moment that we want to be in these women’s experience. We’ve never seen that before–we’ve always experienced it through this press conference with him getting to tell a set of blame and lies and this sort of disregard for their feelings, their history, their experiences. Staying with them was a very conscious choice. That really shows their humanity and shows the weight of what he’s done to them at that moment.”

On a more intimate level, we see Bill Clinton’s manipulation in a small scene with Betty Currie in episode seven. She doesn’t get to say much in the scene, but you can sense how he pushes her. The scene is shot in a wider angle to show how these characters are tense with one another, and it’s one of the best unsung moments of the season.

“That scene with Betty in his office is one of my favorite in the whole series. I love how she barely speaks a word in the whole scene and yet you see all of it in her face. It was sort of a slow evolution of shots in that sequence, because I intended to stay a distance away from both of them. Just seeing the sort of full body language of how he leans forward and is delivering what he knows. What both of them know is a set of lies and a set of asks that is criminal. I feel like both of their control–in him trying to take handle of that and her trying to pretend as if it isn’t a really strong blow–is such a great use of restraint on the actor’s parts. But I also just wanted to let us sit with that and save a lot of the close ups and things for the end of the scene where the deed is done. It’s a really, really powerful performances on both of their parts.”

Linda Tripp views herself as a patriotic and important member of Washington D.C. She is vocal about her opinions, but she want to keep a level of decorum and dignity. What she doesn’t expect, however, is to be torn down by the media, and there is an incredibly hard moment to watch when Saturday Night Live unveils the casting of John Goodman as Tripp. Peterson puts us inside her head, and we can hear the world taking a cheap shot at her.

“That’s one of the key moments for Linda. Linda’s character has definitely, throughout the series, done such a good job at keeping this façade up for so long. You see glimmers of her humanity throughout the episodes, and I think a lot people like her more in the series than they remembered her. Sarah Paulson really brings a humanity to her performance. That moment, where she’s been setting herself up, I think she really believed that she was the lead in the hero’s story. That is the moment that she realizes that she’s the butt of the joke. When I was cutting it, John Goodman was sized slightly differently than Linda was and I actually blew him up and made them sit exactly in the same part of the frame and the same size. So that match cut between them showed this famous moment. Everyone still references it all. Everyone remembers that moment. It’s a really sad moment.”

American Crime Story: Impeachment is streaming now.