The Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that the Film Awards will not take place this year on Thursday, January 6, 2022. We are taking this action due to the recent spike in COVID cases and out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of the honorees, patrons, and staff. The Palm Springs Film Awards are one of the largest events in the film world with 2500 guests and more than 1000 staff in the room. The screening portion of the Palm Springs International Film Festival will take place January 7 through January 17, 2022 and will require proof of vaccination and the wearing of a mask. The Film Awards will partner with Entertainment Tonight to celebrate this year’s honorees with details to follow. Those who purchased tickets for the Film Awards will be reimbursed. We hope to return to the Film Awards to an in-person event in 2023.

