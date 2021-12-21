Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon led the nominated films at the 49th Annual Annie Awards, announced today. However, Netflix’s huge investment in animation paid off with a studio-leading 52 overall nominations. Disney followed with 29 mentions.

Up for animated feature are Raya, Disney’s Encanto, Disney/Pixar’s Luca, Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and Universal’s Sing 2.

The winners will be announced February 26.

Here is your full list of nominees for the 49th Annual Annie Awards:

Best Feature

Encanto

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Sing 2

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Best Indie Feature

Belle

Flee

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko

Pompo the Cinephile

The Summit of the Gods

Best Special Production

For Auld Lang Syne

La Vie de Château

Mum Is Pouring Rain

Namoo

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Best Short Subject

Bestia

Easter Eggs

MAALBEEK

Night Bus

Steakhouse

Best Sponsored

A Future Begins

Fleet Foxes – Featherweight

The Good Guest Guide to Japan

Tiptoe & The Flying Machine

Wandavision – “Don’t Touch that Dial” Title Sequence

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Ada Twist, Scientist

Muppet Babies.

ODO

Stillwater

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

Best TV/Media – Children

Amphibia

Carmen Sandiego

Dug Days

Maya and the Three

We the People

Best TV/Media – General Audience

Arcane

Bob’s Burgers

Love, Death + Robots

Star Wars: Visions

Tuca & Bertie

Best Student Film

A Film About A Pudding

HOPE

I Am A Pebble

Night of the Living Dread

Slouch

Best FX – TV/Media

Arcane

Castlevania

Maya and the Three

Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Best FX – Feature

Belle

Encanto

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Vivo

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Arcane

Love, Death + Robots Episode: All Through the House

Namoo

We the People

Best Character Animation – Feature

Encanto

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Wish Dragon

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Flora & Ulysses

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Suicide Squad

The Tomorrow

Y: The Last Man

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Disney Wonderful Worlds

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Madrid Noir

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Arcane

Batman: The Long Halloween

Kid Cosmic

Maya and the Three Episode

Yuki 7

Best Character Design – Feature

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Ron’s Gone Wrong

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Vivo

Best Direction – TV/ Media

Amphibia – Jenn Strickland, Kyler Spears

Arcane – Pascal Charue, Arnaud Delord, Barthelemy Maunoury

Crossing Swords – John Harvatine, Brad Schaffer, Ethan Marak

Hilda and the Mountain King – Andy Coyle

Maya and the Three Episode – Jorge R. Gutierrez

Best Direction – Feature

Belle – Mamoru Hosoda

Encanto – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith

Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Kenneth Ladekjaer

Luca – Enrico Casarosa

The Mitchells vs. The Machines – Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Best Music – TV/ Media

Blush

Hilda and the Mountain King

Maya and the Three

Mila

Mira, Royal Detective

Best Music – Feature

Encanto

Luca

Poupelle of Chimney Town

Raya and the Last Dragon

Vivo

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Arcane

Arlo the Alligator Boy Episode: Broadcast Special

Love, Death + Robots Episode: Ice

Maya and the Three

Yuki 7

Best Production Design – Feature

Belle

Raya and the Last Dragon

Ron’s Gone Wrong

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Vivo

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Arcane

Invincible

Kid Cosmic

Love, Death + Robots

The Ghost and Molly McGee

Best Storyboarding – Feature

Encanto

Raya and the Last Dragon

Spirit Untamed

The Addams Family 2

Vivo

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Arcane – Ella Purnell

Arlo the Alligator Boy – Michael J. Woodard

Centaurworld – Parvesh Cheena

DC Super Hero Girls – Kemberly Brooks

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans – Charlie Saxton

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Encanto – John Leguizamo

Encanto – Stephanie Beatriz

Luca – Jack Dylan Grazer

Raya and the Last Dragon – Kelly Marie Tran

The Mitchells vs. The Machines – Abbi Jacobson

Best Writing – TV/ Media

Arcane

Maya and the Three

Muppet Babies

The Mighty Ones

Tuca & Bertie

Best Writing – Feature

Belle

Flee

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Best Editorial – TV/ Media

Amphibia

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Love, Death + Robots

Tom and Jerry in New York

What If…?

Best Editorial – Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Mitchells vs. The Machines