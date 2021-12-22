Jodie Comer made a huge impact on cinema this year with two excellent performances in wildly different roles. First up, she co-starred with Ryan Reynolds in the sleeper smash hit Free Guy. There, she played an introverted game designer living in both a virtual world of her creation and the real world where she struggles to make connections. The film surprised audiences and became an unexpected hit in late August, and nearly everyone was talking about Comer’s fantastic work in the film which was anything but a throw-away performance.

Then, in the fall, Comer co-starred in Ridley Scott’s critically acclaimed The Last Duel. Based on real events, the film takes an historic rape, rape trial, and deadly duel and examines the tragedy from three different perspectives. Comer plays Marguerite de Carrouges and gives one of the very best performances of the year.

Here, Comer chats with Awards Daily about what she learned from both films and how she prepped for them. With The Last Duel, she reveals her process in creating a character that would be seen from three different vantage points. She also talks about the importance of costume and its impact on character in an extravagant costume drama. Finally, she talks about the difficult narrative of sexual assault within the film and what she wanted to portray in character.

Note: the video only shows Jodie Comer’s side of our conversation due to a recording error.

The Last Duel is now available on blu-ray and on VOD.