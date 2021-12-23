Every ounce of sweat is seen in Lauren Hadaway’s fearless directorial debut, The Novice. She wants us to see the strength and endurance and it reminds us that while rowing is associated with prestigious universities, it takes a toll on your body, mind, and, sometimes, the soul. In one of the year’s most riveting performances, Isabelle Fuhrman sinks her claws into you and she takes you along for the ride. The Novice is nominated for five Independent Spirit Awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Female Lead.

Fuhrman plays Alex Dall, a college student who stumbles into rowing almost as if by accident. None of her friends join in her interest, and she immediately becomes obsessed with the sport. Everyone tells her to relax and that it’s not that serious, but that only drives Alex more and more to beat her own personal times in the water.

The line between obsession and addiction is blurred very quickly in The Novice, and Fuhrman makes us feel her drive with her entire body. We see her morph before our very eyes. It’s a transformation that actors dream of performing, and Fuhrman had to work on becoming good enough of a rower in order to show how much of an amateur Alex is at the start of the film.

The Novice is truly a beauty and the beast story. The sport of rowing is elegant and glossy, and there are some gorgeous shots of Fuhrman alone on the water where all is quiet and calm. In order to get to that place of tranquility, however, Alex has to push herself to the brink of physical insanity. As soon as she falls into bed after a long day, she is suddenly back on the water again. Fuhrman’s performance is vulnerable but controlled, physical but emotionally wild. She is a wonder to behold.

The Novice is available to rent now.