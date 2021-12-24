This is our third COVID year for the Oscar race and the second time COVID has nearly scuttled Oscar Night altogether. It’s all kind of a blur, isn’t it? Virtual awards shows, masks, PCR tests, somehow movies being shown on laptop screens. In COVID’s first year, the Oscars narrowly slipped in under the wire, just before COVID brought the hammer down. Man oh man have things changed since then. That means, to an extent, we’re flying blind again through this season. It is entirely possible we’ll be dealing with another virtual awards shows to some unknown extent, though I expect the Critics Choice and other groups that have postponed their awards are hoping for COVID, or at least COVID panic, to end. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

The Oscar race is already humming along as it has been in recent years, with very little involvement from the public deemed necessary. Significantly, we’re no longer looking at movies in terms of how much money they made, That factor is not part of the equation, although Dune and Spider-Man are certainly going to be considered differently in light of how the box office for almost every other major movie recently has been disappointing, to say the least.

Spider-Man is probably going to take its place among the highest-grossing films of all time. While there is always discussion about which extraordinary blockbuster movies might make it in based on box office, from the Dark Knight to The Force Awakens, so far the Academy hasn’t shown much willingness to budge from their disdain. But that was then. This is now. The moment everyone feared has arrived. Will there still be a viable market for art-house movies that play in theaters in New York and LA? Sure. Will there wide release “adult” dramas? Some fear the answer is probably not.

Here are some Morning Consult charts that track which audience demos are still too cautious to go out to the movies and which are not – essentially, older movie-lovers and Democrats are less inclined. Younger filmgoers and Republicans are more inclined. Though the gap between most eager and most wary is only around 15 or 20%.

I guess what we’re seeing is that Gen-Z, millennials, and Republicans are the most reliable ticket-buyers for theatrical movies – which explains why horror, comedy, action, and effects movies do so well while traditional dramas do not. Trust me, as the parent of a 23-year-old, serious adult drama aimed at boomers aren’t her thing. My daughter and her peers came of age in the era of Harry Potter and the Lord of the Rings, not to mention the internet and social media. For most of them, their expectations of storytelling are, quite simply, different from those of older adults.

Not surprisingly, Republicans are less likely to let COVID stop them from going to the movies and the least likely to be interested in “Oscar movies.” I’ve said this before but these polls prove it. The conservative site The Daily Wire is now getting into the movie distribution business since streaming is something anyone can really set up and charge money for. But I would bet that their movies would do well if released in theaters because there is an untapped audience for the kind of movies that conservative filmmakers create.

One upside of superhero movies is that they keep people in the habit of going to movie theaters. That so many millions of people want to see the next big wow at the movies isn’t the worst thing in the world. Who knows what kinds of movies might get made in the future. The only thing we know for sure right now is that the old way is fading.

In terms of the Oscar race, has anything changed other than fifth-wave COVID? It doesn’t seem so. The critics have spoken. We know what they like. The industry, not so much.

One thing about having movies so widely available on streaming is that lots of people can now see them and discuss them. For better or worse since Twitter is always hungry for the next piece of meat to toss into the arena. Whether it’s Aaron Sorkin or Ben Affleck or Nicole Kidman – it is its own form of entertainment, alternately exalting the chosen ones or bringing down the less fortunate targets. How people talk about movies will eventually shift the perceptions around a month from now, when voters have ballots in hand. Normally they’d already be starting to vote right about now.

Here are my predictions for this week

Best Picture

1. Belfast

2. West Side Story

3. The Power of the Dog

4. King Richard

5. Dune

6. Licorice Pizza

7. CODA

8. Nightmare Alley

9. Being the Ricardos

10. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Alt – Don’t Look Up, The Lost Daughter, tick… tick… Boom!

Best Director

1. Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

2. Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

3. Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

4. Denis Villeneuve, Dune

5. Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley

Alts: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza; Renaldo Marcus Green, King Richard; Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos; Pedro Almodóvar, Parallel Mothers

Best Actress

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Alts: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story; Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers; Frances McDormand, The Tragedy of Macbeth; Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Jodie Comer, The Last Duel

Best Actor

Will Smith, King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Bradley Cooper, Nightmare Alley

Alt. Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… Boom!; Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Rita Moreno, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Alts: Marlee Matlin, CODA; Nina Arianda, Being the Ricardos; Ann Dowd, Mass; Haley Bennett, Cyrano; Martha Plimpton, Mass

Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Alts: Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar; Jonah Hill, Don’t Look Up; Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Adapted Screenplay

The Power of the Dog

The Lost Daughter

West Side Story

CODA

Nightmare Alley

Alts: Dune, The Last Duel

Original Screenplay

Belfast

Licorice Pizza

King Richard

Being the Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Alts: Parallel Mothers, C’mon C’mon

Cinematography

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Dune

Belfast

Alt: Nightmare Alley

Costumes

Cruella

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Dune

Alts: The Last Duel, The Power of the Dog

Editing

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Dune

West Side Story

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Licorice Pizza

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sound

Spider-Man: No Way Home

West Side Story

Dune

No Time to Die

tick, tick… Boom!

Visual Effects

Spider-Man: No Way Home

No Time to Die

Dune

The Eternals

Shang-Chi

Makeup and Hairstyling

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Original Score

The Power of the Dog

Encanto

Dune

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Original Song

Be Alive from “King Richard”

No Time To Die from “No Time to Die”

Down To Joy from Belfast

Just Look Up from Don’t Look Up

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect

Animated Feature

Encanto

Mitchells vs. the Machines

Luca

Flee

Spirit Untamed

International Feature

Japan, Drive My Car

Denmark, Flee

Iran, A Hero

Italy, The Hand of God

Norway, The Worst Person in the World

Alt. Finland, Compartment No. 6

Documentary Feature

The Rescue

Summer of Soul

Flee

Julia

Procession

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season for every faith and celebration. All the best to you and yours, and thank you for being such loyal readers for all these years.