This weekend on March 5th the ACE Eddies are announcing their winners for this year. If you want to watch their live stream you can do so at this link, though it costs $50 per ticket. The Eddies should help us clarify some things, but obviously not all. It will be good to see how some films do against others, given what our perceptions are.
What we won’t see is something like what happened with Parasite, which won the Eddie and the SAG Ensemble before taking Best Picture. This year’s SAG winner, CODA, does not have an ACE Eddie nomination. Some years the Eddie can signal a winner, some year’s not. But it will be interesting to how it plays out. Here are our predictions and beneath, the contest.
Traditionally, if a film does not have an editing nomination at the Oscars it doesn’t win the ACE. That means Belfast would be out of the running, stats-wise. Still, this is a strange year and stats might not matter.
Here are the nominations and our predictions:
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):
Belfast
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE
Dune — Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Sasha Stone
Joe Walker, ACE
King Richard
Pamela Martin, ACE
No Time to Die
Tom Cross, ACE; Elliot Graham, ACE
The Power of the Dog — Marshall Flores
Peter Sciberras
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):
Cruella
Tatiana S. Riegel ACE
Don’t Look Up — Clarence Moye, Marshall Flores, Sasha Stone
Hank Corwin, ACE
The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
Andrew Weisblum, ACE
Licorice Pizza
Andy Jurgensen
tick, tick…BOOM! — Ryan Adams, Mark Johnson*
Myron Kerstein, ACE; Andrew Weisblum, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
Encanto — Sasha Stone, Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Marshall Flores, Mark Johnson
Jeremy Milton, ACE
Luca
Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Greg Levitan
Raya and the Last Dragon
Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein
Sing 2
Gregory Perler, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
Flee
Janus Billeskov Jansen
The Rescue — Marshall Flores, Sasha Stone
Bob Eisenhardt, ACE
Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised — Clarence Moye, Ryan Adams, Mark Johnson
Joshua L. Pearson
Val
Ting Poo, Leo Scott
The Velvet Underground
Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz
