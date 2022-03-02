This weekend on March 5th the ACE Eddies are announcing their winners for this year. If you want to watch their live stream you can do so at this link, though it costs $50 per ticket. The Eddies should help us clarify some things, but obviously not all. It will be good to see how some films do against others, given what our perceptions are.

What we won’t see is something like what happened with Parasite, which won the Eddie and the SAG Ensemble before taking Best Picture. This year’s SAG winner, CODA, does not have an ACE Eddie nomination. Some years the Eddie can signal a winner, some year’s not. But it will be interesting to how it plays out. Here are our predictions and beneath, the contest.

Traditionally, if a film does not have an editing nomination at the Oscars it doesn’t win the ACE. That means Belfast would be out of the running, stats-wise. Still, this is a strange year and stats might not matter.

Here are the nominations and our predictions:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

Belfast

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE

Dune — Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Sasha Stone

Joe Walker, ACE

King Richard

Pamela Martin, ACE

No Time to Die

Tom Cross, ACE; Elliot Graham, ACE

The Power of the Dog — Marshall Flores

Peter Sciberras

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

Cruella

Tatiana S. Riegel ACE

Don’t Look Up — Clarence Moye, Marshall Flores, Sasha Stone

Hank Corwin, ACE

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

Andrew Weisblum, ACE

Licorice Pizza

Andy Jurgensen

tick, tick…BOOM! — Ryan Adams, Mark Johnson*

Myron Kerstein, ACE; Andrew Weisblum, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Encanto — Sasha Stone, Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Marshall Flores, Mark Johnson

Jeremy Milton, ACE

Luca

Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Greg Levitan

Raya and the Last Dragon

Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein

Sing 2

Gregory Perler, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

Flee

Janus Billeskov Jansen

The Rescue — Marshall Flores, Sasha Stone

Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised — Clarence Moye, Ryan Adams, Mark Johnson

Joshua L. Pearson

Val

Ting Poo, Leo Scott

The Velvet Underground

Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz

And here is your contest: