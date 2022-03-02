HamptonsFilm announced today that the 30th anniversary of the Hamptons International Film Festival will take place October 7 – 16, 2022, with live and in-person events and screenings. For the 2022 edition, the festival will be extended to a 10-day event with additional film programming across the Hamptons. The festival is now accepting submissions through FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/HamptonsFilm.

“To commemorate our 30th anniversary, we are thrilled to look at all that we have accomplished to stand out as a premier film institution,” said HamptonsFilm Executive Director Anne Chaisson. “From our signature programs Conflict and Resolution, Breakthrough Artists, HIFF Jr. Educational Initiatives, Animal Rights and environmental track Air, Land and Sea, we have much to look back on, and to celebrate in the future.”

HamptonsFilm is commemorating the festival’s 30th anniversary with “The First 30” program. Throughout 2022, HamptonsFilm is taking a critical look back at some of the memorable films that screened during the film festival. In the first few installments of the initiative, the film programming team recommended titles to watch in recognition of Black History Month, including the Academy Award-nominated STRONG ISLAND (2017); THE UNTOLD STORY OF EMMETT TILL (2004); and HIFF Audience Award winner, and Academy Award nominee I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO (2016). Each week someone affiliated with the film or the festival will look back on the film’s impact during the festival. Artistic Director David Nugent, Executive Director Anne Chaisson, Senior Programmer Megan Costello, Advisory Board member and MOMA Chief Film Curator Rajendra Roy and New York Women in Film & Television Executive Director Cynthia Lopez are among those selected for the first round of installments. More information on the program and where to stream selected titles can be found at https://hamptonsfilmfest.org/hiff-the-first-30/.

“It is a pleasure to revisit a number of the groundbreaking films that our team has had the honor of screening over the past three decades,” said Artistic Director David Nugent. “It felt appropriate to recognize this milestone by opening back up some of the most timely and necessary dialogues that these films have helped encourage.”