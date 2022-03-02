HamptonsFilm announced today that the 30th anniversary of the Hamptons International Film Festival will take place October 7 – 16, 2022, with live and in-person events and screenings. For the 2022 edition, the festival will be extended to a 10-day event with additional film programming across the Hamptons. The festival is now accepting submissions through FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/HamptonsFilm.
“To commemorate our 30th anniversary, we are thrilled to look at all that we have accomplished to stand out as a premier film institution,” said HamptonsFilm Executive Director Anne Chaisson. “From our signature programs Conflict and Resolution, Breakthrough Artists, HIFF Jr. Educational Initiatives, Animal Rights and environmental track Air, Land and Sea, we have much to look back on, and to celebrate in the future.”
HamptonsFilm is commemorating the festival’s 30th anniversary with “The First 30” program. Throughout 2022, HamptonsFilm is taking a critical look back at some of the memorable films that screened during the film festival. In the first few installments of the initiative, the film programming team recommended titles to watch in recognition of Black History Month, including the Academy Award-nominated STRONG ISLAND (2017); THE UNTOLD STORY OF EMMETT TILL (2004); and HIFF Audience Award winner, and Academy Award nominee I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO (2016). Each week someone affiliated with the film or the festival will look back on the film’s impact during the festival. Artistic Director David Nugent, Executive Director Anne Chaisson, Senior Programmer Megan Costello, Advisory Board member and MOMA Chief Film Curator Rajendra Roy and New York Women in Film & Television Executive Director Cynthia Lopez are among those selected for the first round of installments. More information on the program and where to stream selected titles can be found at https://hamptonsfilmfest.org/hiff-the-first-30/.
“It is a pleasure to revisit a number of the groundbreaking films that our team has had the honor of screening over the past three decades,” said Artistic Director David Nugent. “It felt appropriate to recognize this milestone by opening back up some of the most timely and necessary dialogues that these films have helped encourage.”
In addition to the fall festival, HamptonsFilm announced plans to continue some of the highlights of their year-round programming, including the SummerDocs documentary showcase and the annual Screenwriters Lab; the latter will return to an in-person setting for the first time since 2019. Celebrating its 22nd anniversary this year, the HamptonsFilm Screenwriters Lab champions the artistic visions of up-and-coming filmmakers from around the world, and will pair selected fellows with established writers and creative producers for a weekend of one-on-one mentorship later this spring.
The 30th Annual Hamptons Film Festival will run October 7-16, 2022. Passes will be on sale later this year. Additional information on the festival and HamptonsFilm’s year-round programming can be found on the website. HIFF thanks returning long time Lead sponsor Audi, Gibson Dunn, Silvercup Studios, WNBC, New York State Council on the Arts, Suffolk County Film Commission, and the numerous local businesses and media that have supported us through all these years. For more information, please visit www.hamptonsfilmfest.org.
ABOUT HAMPTONSFILM
HamptonsFilm, home of the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF), based in the Hamptons on the Eastern End of Long Island, was founded in 1992 to celebrate the art of film and to introduce a unique and varied spectrum of international films and filmmakers to our audiences. A non-profit organization with year-round screenings of global narrative and documentary films, an annual Screenwriters Lab, a summer documentary showcase, and extensive educational initiatives, HamptonsFilm offers programs that enlighten, educate, and provide invaluable exposure for filmmakers, while also providing the East End of Long Island with an educational and cultural experience that enriches the lives of its citizens and contributes to the local economy. HIFF, celebrating its 29th year, is an annual premiere film event in New York State, and an intimate showcase of some of the year’s best offerings in contemporary cinema from around the world. Awarding prizes to filmmakers in cash and goods and services of over $130,000 each year, with over $4.5 million awarded in competition funds and services over the past 30 years, our program continues to play an important role during awards season. 2020 marked the 11th time in a row that a film in the Festival has become the eventual Best Picture winner at the Oscars, making HIFF the only Festival in the world with such a distinction. For more information, please visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.