The Academy is not messing around here. They are bringing back the big stars, that’s for sure. The popularity of Yellowstone has brought back Kevin Costner to the awards race. Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa!

And the fabulous Lady Gaga will be back to the Big Show and on the red carpet.

Here are the presenters for the 94th:

Kevin Costner

Zoe Kravitz

Yuh-Jung Youn

Lady Gaga

Rosie Perez

Chris Rock