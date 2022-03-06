Encanto won both the Editors Guild and the Art Directors Guild awards over the weekend. Both Nightmare Alley and Dune are nominated for the Oscar in the category and both have Best Picture nominations. Looking at their nominations, we have:

Nightmare Alley

Picture

Production Design

Costume

Cinematography

Dune

Picture

Screenplay

Editing

Sound

Visual Effects

Production Design

Score

Makeup and Hairstyling

Costume

Cinematography

Winners of the 26th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards :

1. PERIOD FEATURE FILM

***WINNER: Nightmare Alley – Production Designer: Tamara Deverell

The French Dispatch – Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

Licorice Pizza – Production Designer: Florencia Martin

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Production Designer: Stefan Dechant

West Side Story – Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

2. FANTASY FEATURE FILM

***WINNER: Dune – Production Designer: Patrice Vermette

Cruella – Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Production Designer: François Audouy

The Green Knight – Production Designer: Jade Healy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Production Designer: Sue Chan

3. CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

***WINNER: No Time to Die – Production Designer: Mark Tildesley

Candyman – Production Designer: Cara Brower

Don’t Look Up – Production Designer: Clayton Hartley

In the Heights – Production Designer: Nelson Coates

The Lost Daughter – Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg

4. ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

***WINNER: Encanto – Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové

Luca – Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva

The Mitchells vs. the Machines – Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares

Raya and the Last Dragon – Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue

Helen Chen, Cory Loftis

Sing 2 – Art Director: Olivier Adam

5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

***WINNER: Loki: “Glorious Purpose” – Production Designer: Kasra Farahani

Foundation: “The Emperor’s Peace” – Production Designer: Rory Cheyne

The Great: “Dickhead,” “Seven Days,” “Wedding” – Production Designer:

Francesca di Mottola

Lost In Space: “Three Little Birds” – Production Designer: Alec Hammond

The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth” – Production Designer: Andrew Laws

6. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

***WINNER: Squid Game: “Gganbu” – Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Chicago” – Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams

The Morning Show: “My Least Favorite Year,” “It’s Like the Flu,” “A Private

Person” – Production Designer: Nelson Coates

Succession: “The Disruption,” “Too Much Birthday” – Production Designer:

Stephen Carter

Yellowstone: “No Kindness for the Coward” – Production Designer: Cary White

7. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

***WINNER: WandaVision – Production Designer: Mark Worthington

Halston – Production Designer: Mark Ricker

Mare of Easttown – Production Designer: Keith P. Cunningham

The Underground Railroad – Production Designer: Mark Friedberg

The White Lotus – Production Designer: Laura Fox

8. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

***WINNER: What We Do in the Shadows: “The Prisoner,” “The Cloak of

Duplication,” “The Siren” – Production Designer: Kate Bunch

Hacks: “Primm” – Production Designer: Jon Carlos

Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime” – Production Designer: Curt Beech

Schmigadoon!: “Schmigadoon!” – Production Designer: Bo Welch

Ted Lasso: “Carol of the Bells,” “Man City,” “Beard After Hours” –

Production Designer: Paul Cripps



9. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

***WINNER: Family Reunion: “Remember When M’Dear Changed History?” –

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

Bob ♥ Abishola: “Bowango” – Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen

Call Your Mother: “Pilot” – Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

The Conners – Season 3: “A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave

Mistake,” “An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride” –

Production Designer: John Shaffner

Punky Brewster: “Put a Ring on It” – Production Designer: Kristan Andrews



10. COMMERCIALS

***WINNER: Apple Music: “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever” – Production Designer: François Audouy

Anhauser-Busch Super Bowl LV: “Let’s Grab a Beer” – Production Designer:

Donald Graham Burt

Apple: Introducing iPhone 13 Pro – Production Designer: Dylan Kahn

Apple: “Saving Simon” Shot on iPhone 13 Pro – Production Designer: Chelsea

Oliver

Gucci: “Aria” – Production Designer: Jeremy Reed

Neom: “Made to Change” – Production Designer: François Audouy

11. MUSIC VIDEOS

***WINNER: Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” – Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

Coldplay “Higher Power” – Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos

Coldplay X BTS: “My Universe” – Production Designer: François Audouy

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Production Designer: François Audouy

P!nk: “All I Know So Far” – Production Designer: François Audouy

12. VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

***WINNER: Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: “Gryffindor vs.

Hufflepuff” – Production Designer: John Janavs

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “If I’m Paying These Chili’s Prices, You Cannot

Taste My Steak!” – Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Condragulations,” “Bossy Rossy Rubot,” “Gettin’

Lucky” – Production Designer: James McGowan

Saturday Night Live: “Host: Dan Levy + Music: Phoebe Bridgers,” “Host: Maya

Rudolph + Music: Jack Harlow,” “Host: Kim Kardashian West + Music:

Halsey” – Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira

Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

Waffles + Mochi: “Tomato” – Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

13. VARIETY SPECIAL

***WINNER: Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “The Facts of Life – Kids Can Be

Cruel (320) & Diff’rent Strokes – Willis’ Privacy (115)” – Production Designer: Stephan Olson

American Express – Unstaged (with SZA) – Production Designer: Carlos Laszlo

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster – Production Designer: James Kronzer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 – Supervising Art Director: Steve Morden

Yearly Departed – Production Designer: Frida Oliva