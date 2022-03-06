Encanto won both the Editors Guild and the Art Directors Guild awards over the weekend. Both Nightmare Alley and Dune are nominated for the Oscar in the category and both have Best Picture nominations. Looking at their nominations, we have:
Nightmare Alley
Picture
Production Design
Costume
Cinematography
Dune
Picture
Screenplay
Editing
Sound
Visual Effects
Production Design
Score
Makeup and Hairstyling
Costume
Cinematography
Winners of the 26th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards:
1. PERIOD FEATURE FILM
***WINNER: Nightmare Alley – Production Designer: Tamara Deverell
The French Dispatch – Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen
Licorice Pizza – Production Designer: Florencia Martin
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Production Designer: Stefan Dechant
West Side Story – Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen
2. FANTASY FEATURE FILM
***WINNER: Dune – Production Designer: Patrice Vermette
Cruella – Production Designer: Fiona Crombie
Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Production Designer: François Audouy
The Green Knight – Production Designer: Jade Healy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Production Designer: Sue Chan
3. CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
***WINNER: No Time to Die – Production Designer: Mark Tildesley
Candyman – Production Designer: Cara Brower
Don’t Look Up – Production Designer: Clayton Hartley
In the Heights – Production Designer: Nelson Coates
The Lost Daughter – Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg
4. ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
***WINNER: Encanto – Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové
Luca – Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva
The Mitchells vs. the Machines – Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares
Raya and the Last Dragon – Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue
Helen Chen, Cory Loftis
Sing 2 – Art Director: Olivier Adam
5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
***WINNER: Loki: “Glorious Purpose” – Production Designer: Kasra Farahani
Foundation: “The Emperor’s Peace” – Production Designer: Rory Cheyne
The Great: “Dickhead,” “Seven Days,” “Wedding” – Production Designer:
Francesca di Mottola
Lost In Space: “Three Little Birds” – Production Designer: Alec Hammond
The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth” – Production Designer: Andrew Laws
6. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
***WINNER: Squid Game: “Gganbu” – Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Chicago” – Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams
The Morning Show: “My Least Favorite Year,” “It’s Like the Flu,” “A Private
Person” – Production Designer: Nelson Coates
Succession: “The Disruption,” “Too Much Birthday” – Production Designer:
Stephen Carter
Yellowstone: “No Kindness for the Coward” – Production Designer: Cary White
7. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
***WINNER: WandaVision – Production Designer: Mark Worthington
Halston – Production Designer: Mark Ricker
Mare of Easttown – Production Designer: Keith P. Cunningham
The Underground Railroad – Production Designer: Mark Friedberg
The White Lotus – Production Designer: Laura Fox
8. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
***WINNER: What We Do in the Shadows: “The Prisoner,” “The Cloak of
Duplication,” “The Siren” – Production Designer: Kate Bunch
Hacks: “Primm” – Production Designer: Jon Carlos
Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime” – Production Designer: Curt Beech
Schmigadoon!: “Schmigadoon!” – Production Designer: Bo Welch
Ted Lasso: “Carol of the Bells,” “Man City,” “Beard After Hours” –
Production Designer: Paul Cripps
9. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
***WINNER: Family Reunion: “Remember When M’Dear Changed History?” –
Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter
Bob ♥ Abishola: “Bowango” – Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen
Call Your Mother: “Pilot” – Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
The Conners – Season 3: “A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave
Mistake,” “An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride” –
Production Designer: John Shaffner
Punky Brewster: “Put a Ring on It” – Production Designer: Kristan Andrews
10. COMMERCIALS
***WINNER: Apple Music: “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever” – Production Designer: François Audouy
Anhauser-Busch Super Bowl LV: “Let’s Grab a Beer” – Production Designer:
Donald Graham Burt
Apple: Introducing iPhone 13 Pro – Production Designer: Dylan Kahn
Apple: “Saving Simon” Shot on iPhone 13 Pro – Production Designer: Chelsea
Oliver
Gucci: “Aria” – Production Designer: Jeremy Reed
Neom: “Made to Change” – Production Designer: François Audouy
11. MUSIC VIDEOS
***WINNER: Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” – Production Designer: Ethan Tobman
Coldplay “Higher Power” – Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos
Coldplay X BTS: “My Universe” – Production Designer: François Audouy
Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Production Designer: François Audouy
P!nk: “All I Know So Far” – Production Designer: François Audouy
12. VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
***WINNER: Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: “Gryffindor vs.
Hufflepuff” – Production Designer: John Janavs
A Black Lady Sketch Show: “If I’m Paying These Chili’s Prices, You Cannot
Taste My Steak!” – Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu
RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Condragulations,” “Bossy Rossy Rubot,” “Gettin’
Lucky” – Production Designer: James McGowan
Saturday Night Live: “Host: Dan Levy + Music: Phoebe Bridgers,” “Host: Maya
Rudolph + Music: Jack Harlow,” “Host: Kim Kardashian West + Music:
Halsey” – Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira
Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio
Waffles + Mochi: “Tomato” – Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu
13. VARIETY SPECIAL
***WINNER: Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “The Facts of Life – Kids Can Be
Cruel (320) & Diff’rent Strokes – Willis’ Privacy (115)” – Production Designer: Stephan Olson
American Express – Unstaged (with SZA) – Production Designer: Carlos Laszlo
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster – Production Designer: James Kronzer
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 – Supervising Art Director: Steve Morden
Yearly Departed – Production Designer: Frida Oliva