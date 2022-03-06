Traditionally, the Spirit Awards are held the day before the Oscars. But this year, as you can see, they pushed them way back. That means they may be somewhat influential if there is any crossover. There is not much. But it could boost one movie as far as I can tell. That would be Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, as it’s the only one that landed in the Oscar race. There are a few others. They are in bold below.

The Spirit Awards will air today at 2pm Pacific and 5pm Eastern on IFC’s channel. We will keep track of them here.

Best Supporting Female – Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Best Supporting Male – Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Best Director – Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Best Editing – “Zola”

Best First Screenplay – “Pig”

Best First Feature – “7 Days

Best Documentary – “Summer of Soul”

Best New Scripted Series – “Reservation Dogs”

Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series – Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad”

Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series – Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series – “Reservation Dogs”

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series – “Black and Missing”

John Cassavetes Award – “Shiva Baby”

Robert Altman Award – The Director, Cast, and Casting Director of “Mass”

Here are the nominees:

Best Feature

“A Chiara”

“C’mon C’mon”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Novice”

“Zola”

Best Female Lead

Isabelle Fuhrman, “The Novice”

Brittany S. Hall, “Test Pattern”

Patti Harrison, “Together Together”

Taylour Paige, “Zola”

Kali Reis, “Catch the Fair One”

Best Male Lead

Clifton Collins, Jr., “Jockey”

Frankie Faison, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Michael Greyeyes, “Wild Indian”

Udo Kier, “Swan Song”

Simon Rex, “Red Rocket”

Best Screenplay

“C’mon, C’mon”

“The Lost Daughter”

“Swan Song”

“Together Together”

“Zola”

Best Cinematography

“A Chiara”

“Blue Bayou”

“The Humans”

“Passing”

“Zola”

Best International Film

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Pebbles”

“Petite Maman”

“Prayers for the Stolen”

Someone to Watch Award

Alex Camilleri, “Luzzu”

Gillian Wallace Horvat, “I Blame Society”

Michael Sarnoski, “Pig”

Truer Than Fiction Award

“North by Current”

“Faya Dayi”

“Try Harder!”

Producers Award

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Lizzie Shapiro