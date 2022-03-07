This week, the Water Cooler Podcast looks at Hulu’s new limited series The Dropout. Oscar-nominee (Mank) Amanda Seyfried stars as Elizabeth Holmes, the infamous founder of tech startup Theranos. The series explores Holmes’s journey from a Steve Jobs-wannabe to a convicted criminal. On the podcast, we examine the series and Seyfried’s performance. Are both Emmy contenders? Or is this just a play for Seyfried? Find out as we dive into The Dropout on the latest Water Cooler Podcast.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Be sure to join us next week for another Twitter Spaces live discussion. We’ll be joined by Jalal Haddad as we discuss the crazy-packed Comedy Emmy race.

