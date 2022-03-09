This Sunday, March 13th, the Critics Choice will announce their winners. Their show will be hitting the sweet spot just as Oscar voting begins. That means there will be some time to build some buzz in a public venue that was missed when the Golden Globes weren’t televised (yeah, that happened). The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards will air LIVE on The CW Network and TBS from 7:00-10:00pm ET (delayed PT – check local listings).

They have released the list of presenters, as follows:

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the star-studded lineup of presenters who will take the stage at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards. Issa Rae will present the SeeHer Award to Halle Berry, while Jimmy Kimmel will take the stage to honor Billy Crystal with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Additional presenters include Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Jamie Dornan, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Kristen Wiig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Moore, Zoey Deutch, Joel McHale, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, J.K. Simmons, Ray Romano, Ken Jeong, Alan Kim, Angelica Ross, Annie Mumolo, Dominique Jackson, Dylan O’Brien, Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore, Jacob Bertrand, Jung Ho-yeon, Kaci Walfall, Lee Jung-jae, Maria Bakalova, Mayim Bialik, Nasim Pedrad, Park Hae-soo, Ralph Macchio, Robin Thede, LA Rams Coach Sean McVay & Veronika Khomyn, Shawn Hatosy, Sonequa Martin-Green, and more.

That “delayed PT” means that I will be following along our very own Mark Johnson, who will be attending the event, to live tweet the winners. Don’t worry, readers, we got you covered.

The Critics Choice might be influential this year. They might not. They are comprised of roughly 500 members. I know because I voted for the first time this year that they do not use the preferential ballot. Only the Producers Guild and the Oscars do. That could be why their winners don’t necessarily match the Oscars. This is also true of the BAFTA. They don’t use a preferential ballot, therefore majority rules.

For the CCA’s, their Best Picture winners in the past have been:

2009-The Hurt Locker

2010-The Social Network

2011-The Artist

2012-Argo

2013-12 Years a Slave

2014-Boyhood

2015-Spotlight

2016-La La Land

2017-The Shape of Water

2018-Roma

2019-Nomadland

Their Screenplay matches have been hit and miss since they pushed their date back to be earlier in the season — this year they are later in the season than they usually are so we’ll have to see how they match-up.

Original/Adapted

2009-Inglourious Basterds (The Hurt Locker)/Up in the Air (Precious)

2010-The King’s Speech/The Social Network

2011-Midnight in Paris/Moneyball (The Descendents)

2012-Django Unchained/Lincoln (Argo)

2013-Her/12 Years a Slave

2014-Birdman/Gone Girl (The Imitation Game)

2015-Spotlight/The Big Short

2016-La La Land + Manchester by the Sea/Arrival (Moonlight)

2017-Get Out/Call Me By Your Name

2018-First Reformed (Green Book)/ If Beale Street Could Talk (BlackKklansman)

2019-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Parasite)/Little Women (Jojo Rabbit)

2020- Promising Young Woman/Nomadland (The Father)

Best Actor

2009-Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart

2010-Colin Firth, The King’s Speech

2011-George Clooney, The Descendents (Jean DuJardin, The Artist)

2012-Daniel Day-Lewis, Lincoln

2013-Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club

2014-Michael Keaton, Birdman (Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything)

2015-Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant

2016-Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

2017-Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

2018-Christian Bale, Vice (Rami Maleck, Bohemian Rhapsody)

2019-Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

2020-Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Anthony Hopkins, The Father)

Best Actress

2009-Sandra Bullock, The Blind Side/Meryl Streep, Julie & Julia

2010-Natalie Portman, Black Swan

2011-Viola Davis, The Help (Meryl Streep, The Iron Lady)

2012-Jessica Chastain, Zero Dark Thirty (Jennifer Lawrence, Silver Linings Playbook)

2013-Cate Blanchett, Blue Jasmine

2014-Julianne Moore, Still Alive

2015-Brie Larson, Room

2016-Natalie Portman, Jackie (Emma Stone- La La Land)

2017-Frances McDormand, Three Billboards

2018-Glenn Close, The Wife/Lady Gaga, A Star is Born (Olivia Colman, The Favourite)

2019-Renee Zellweger, Judy

2020-Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman (Frances McDormand, Nomadland)

Supporting Actress (their best category):

2009-Mo’Nique, Precious

2010-Melissa Leo, The Fighter

2011-Octavia Spencer, The Help

2012-Anne Hathaway, Les Mis

2013-Lupita Nyong’o, 12 Years a Slave

2014-Patricia Arquette, Boyhood

2015-Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl

2016-Viola Davis, Fences

2017-Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

2018-Laura Dern, Marriage Story

2019-Maria Bakalova, Borat (Youn-Yuh Jung, Minari)

Supporting Actor

2009-Christoph Waltz, Inglourious Basterds

2010-Christian Bale, The Fighter

2011-Christopher Plummer, Beginners

2012-Phil Seymour Hoffman, The Master (Christoph Waltz, Django Unchained

2013-Jared Leto, Dallas Buyers Club

2014-JK Simmons, Whiplash

2015-Sly Stallone, Creed (Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies)

2016-Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

2017-Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards

2018-Mahershala Ali, Green Book

2019-Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

So there you go.

Here are our predictions:

Best Picture

The Power of the Dog – Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores

Belfast – Sasha Stone

Best Director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog – Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores, Sasha Stone

Best Actor

Will Smith, King Richard – Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores, Sasha Stone

Best Actress

Kristen Stewart, Spencer – Ryan Adams, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores, Sasha Stone

Jessica Chastain, Eyes of Tammy Faye – Clarence Moye

Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur, CODA – Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores, Sasha Stone

Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story – Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores, Sasha Stone

Original Screenplay

Licorice Pizza – Ryan Adams, Marshall Flores

Belfast – Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Sasha Stone

Adapted Screenplay

The Power of the Dog – Ryan Adams, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores

The Lost Daughter – Clarence Moye

CODA – Sasha Stone

And here is the contest: