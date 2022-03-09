This Sunday, March 13th, the Critics Choice will announce their winners. Their show will be hitting the sweet spot just as Oscar voting begins. That means there will be some time to build some buzz in a public venue that was missed when the Golden Globes weren’t televised (yeah, that happened). The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards will air LIVE on The CW Network and TBS from 7:00-10:00pm ET (delayed PT – check local listings).
They have released the list of presenters, as follows:
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the star-studded lineup of presenters who will take the stage at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards. Issa Rae will present the SeeHer Award to Halle Berry, while Jimmy Kimmel will take the stage to honor Billy Crystal with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Additional presenters include Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Jamie Dornan, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Kristen Wiig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Moore, Zoey Deutch, Joel McHale, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, J.K. Simmons, Ray Romano, Ken Jeong, Alan Kim, Angelica Ross, Annie Mumolo, Dominique Jackson, Dylan O’Brien, Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore, Jacob Bertrand, Jung Ho-yeon, Kaci Walfall, Lee Jung-jae, Maria Bakalova, Mayim Bialik, Nasim Pedrad, Park Hae-soo, Ralph Macchio, Robin Thede, LA Rams Coach Sean McVay & Veronika Khomyn, Shawn Hatosy, Sonequa Martin-Green, and more.
That “delayed PT” means that I will be following along our very own Mark Johnson, who will be attending the event, to live tweet the winners. Don’t worry, readers, we got you covered.
The Critics Choice might be influential this year. They might not. They are comprised of roughly 500 members. I know because I voted for the first time this year that they do not use the preferential ballot. Only the Producers Guild and the Oscars do. That could be why their winners don’t necessarily match the Oscars. This is also true of the BAFTA. They don’t use a preferential ballot, therefore majority rules.
For the CCA’s, their Best Picture winners in the past have been:
2009-The Hurt Locker
2010-The Social Network
2011-The Artist
2012-Argo
2013-12 Years a Slave
2014-Boyhood
2015-Spotlight
2016-La La Land
2017-The Shape of Water
2018-Roma
2019-Nomadland
Their Screenplay matches have been hit and miss since they pushed their date back to be earlier in the season — this year they are later in the season than they usually are so we’ll have to see how they match-up.
Original/Adapted
2009-Inglourious Basterds (The Hurt Locker)/Up in the Air (Precious)
2010-The King’s Speech/The Social Network
2011-Midnight in Paris/Moneyball (The Descendents)
2012-Django Unchained/Lincoln (Argo)
2013-Her/12 Years a Slave
2014-Birdman/Gone Girl (The Imitation Game)
2015-Spotlight/The Big Short
2016-La La Land + Manchester by the Sea/Arrival (Moonlight)
2017-Get Out/Call Me By Your Name
2018-First Reformed (Green Book)/ If Beale Street Could Talk (BlackKklansman)
2019-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Parasite)/Little Women (Jojo Rabbit)
2020- Promising Young Woman/Nomadland (The Father)
Best Actor
2009-Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart
2010-Colin Firth, The King’s Speech
2011-George Clooney, The Descendents (Jean DuJardin, The Artist)
2012-Daniel Day-Lewis, Lincoln
2013-Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club
2014-Michael Keaton, Birdman (Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything)
2015-Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
2016-Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
2017-Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
2018-Christian Bale, Vice (Rami Maleck, Bohemian Rhapsody)
2019-Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
2020-Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Anthony Hopkins, The Father)
Best Actress
2009-Sandra Bullock, The Blind Side/Meryl Streep, Julie & Julia
2010-Natalie Portman, Black Swan
2011-Viola Davis, The Help (Meryl Streep, The Iron Lady)
2012-Jessica Chastain, Zero Dark Thirty (Jennifer Lawrence, Silver Linings Playbook)
2013-Cate Blanchett, Blue Jasmine
2014-Julianne Moore, Still Alive
2015-Brie Larson, Room
2016-Natalie Portman, Jackie (Emma Stone- La La Land)
2017-Frances McDormand, Three Billboards
2018-Glenn Close, The Wife/Lady Gaga, A Star is Born (Olivia Colman, The Favourite)
2019-Renee Zellweger, Judy
2020-Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman (Frances McDormand, Nomadland)
Supporting Actress (their best category):
2009-Mo’Nique, Precious
2010-Melissa Leo, The Fighter
2011-Octavia Spencer, The Help
2012-Anne Hathaway, Les Mis
2013-Lupita Nyong’o, 12 Years a Slave
2014-Patricia Arquette, Boyhood
2015-Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl
2016-Viola Davis, Fences
2017-Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
2018-Laura Dern, Marriage Story
2019-Maria Bakalova, Borat (Youn-Yuh Jung, Minari)
Supporting Actor
2009-Christoph Waltz, Inglourious Basterds
2010-Christian Bale, The Fighter
2011-Christopher Plummer, Beginners
2012-Phil Seymour Hoffman, The Master (Christoph Waltz, Django Unchained
2013-Jared Leto, Dallas Buyers Club
2014-JK Simmons, Whiplash
2015-Sly Stallone, Creed (Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies)
2016-Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
2017-Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards
2018-Mahershala Ali, Green Book
2019-Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
So there you go.
Here are our predictions:
Best Picture
The Power of the Dog – Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores
Belfast – Sasha Stone
Best Director
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog – Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores, Sasha Stone
Best Actor
Will Smith, King Richard – Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores, Sasha Stone
Best Actress
Kristen Stewart, Spencer – Ryan Adams, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores, Sasha Stone
Jessica Chastain, Eyes of Tammy Faye – Clarence Moye
Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur, CODA – Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores, Sasha Stone
Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story – Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores, Sasha Stone
Original Screenplay
Licorice Pizza – Ryan Adams, Marshall Flores
Belfast – Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Sasha Stone
Adapted Screenplay
The Power of the Dog – Ryan Adams, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores
The Lost Daughter – Clarence Moye
CODA – Sasha Stone
