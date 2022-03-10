The BAFTA Awards will be held this Sunday, March 13th. You can visit their site to find out how best to watch. We will, of course, as usual, be around to report on the winners.
As far as whether or not this will make a difference, like the Critics Choice and the DGA, they are hitting just before voters get ballots in hand. So perhaps they will be more influential than they have been in the past. However, that can only take us so far. This is the second year when the BAFTA used a committee to “select” their Best Director and acting categories.
In the current system, the voters still pick the winners. If they didn’t vote for the nominees they’re going to vote for the nominees that best reflect what they would have chosen. This is why they chose Frances McDormand in Nomadland last year. It was as though the other four nominees in the category didn’t exist. Viola Davis wasn’t there. Andra Day wasn’t there. Carey Mulligan wasn’t there.
So is it a fair contest? No. Is it a contest at all? Not really. Does it help the nominees? Maybe? They have a credit on their resume that they were nominated for a BAFTA, but without the groundswell of support from an entire industry, does it make them better known or help them get better jobs in the future? Maybe. Maybe not.
However good their intentions, and they are good, as they are with every other group trying to make things better for marginalized or sidelined communities, I personally think it begins to look like they are using people as shields to protect themselves from criticism. Whether it’s the Academy doing it, extremely powerful corporations doing it, websites doing it, or the BAFTA doing it – at the end of the day if it doesn’t reflect who they actually are then it is a lie. A pretty lie, perhaps, but a lie all the same. If you’re going to be in the business of handing out awards then they have to be based on merit – or at least pretend to be. The BAFTA isn’t pretending. And that, I think, might be counterproductive to their end goal.
In terms of the directing categories, the end result will be the same as it would have been, most likely. Jane Campion has this wrapped up. It will be shocking if anyone else wins there.
In Best Actress, there are no nominees that correspond with the Oscars, so that will be an interesting category to watch in terms of winners.
But there are categories that were open to nominees, like Best Picture, the Screenplay and the crafts categories. Here, we will get a decent idea of which film they liked best. As we know, they are very influential and ubiquitous at the Academy, especially in the acting branch – lots of Brits. What I will be watching for is whether Belfast can be revived there before heading into the Producers Guild.
For Best Picture, there are five:
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
You have to kick it all the way back to 2004 to find a year when the Best Picture Oscar was not a BAFTA nominee for Best Picture. And that’s because back then the Academy had just changed its date from being held later in March. The film wasn’t seen by BAFTA members so it could not be factored in. But since then, all of the Best Picture winners have a BAFTA nom. CODA does have Screenplay and Supporting Actor at BAFTA and did make the long list, but the voters did not choose it as one of their favorite five.
So this is likely down to yet again Belfast vs. The Power of the Dog. The key thing to remember about the BAFTA vote is that it will not be preferential, but will be a simple majority of all of their members. In recent years, the BAFTA Best Pic hasn’t lined up with the Oscars, nor does the Screenplay wins very often. At the Oscars, Screenplay almost always goes with Picture. At the BAFTas, it doesn’t necessarily.
2020
Nomadland
The Father/Promising Young Woman
2019
1917 (Parasite)
Jojo Rabbit/Parasite
2018
Roma (Green Book)
BlackKklansman/The Favourite (Green Book)
2017
Three Billboards
Call Me By Your Name/Three Billboards (Get Out)
2016
La La Land (Moonlight)
Lion (Moonlight)/Manchester by the Sea
2015
The Revenant (Spotlight)
The Big Short/Spotlight
2014
Boyhood (Birdman)
The Theory of Everything (Imitation Game)/Grand Budapest Hotel (Birdman)
2013
12 Years a Slave
Philomena (12 Years a Slave)/American Hustle (Her)
2012
Argo
Silver Linings Playbook (Argo)/Django Unchained
2011
The Artist
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (The Descendants)/The Artist (Midnight in Paris)
2010
The King’s Speech
The King’s Speech/The Social Network
2009
The Hurt Locker
Up in the Air (Precious)/The Hurt Locker
As you can see, only once in the era of the preferential ballot did Picture and Screenplay line up.
Also, worth noting there is about a 50/50 record of matching with Best Picture. So that is something to know.
Either which way, here are our predictions, such as they are.
Best film
Belfast – Mark Johnson, Sasha Stone
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog – Marshall Flores; Clarence Moye
Outstanding British film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast – Marshall; Clarence; Mark; Sasha
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
After Love – Marshall; Clarence; Sasha
Boiling Point
The Harder They Fall
Keyboard Fantasies
Passing – Mark
Best film not in the English language
Drive My Car – Marshall; Clarence; Mark; Sasha
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee – Marshall; Clarence; Mark
The Rescue
Summer of Soul – Sasha
Best Animated Film
Encanto – Marshall; Clarence; Mark; Sasha
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Best Director
Aleem Khan (After Love)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Audrey Diwan (Happening)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) – Marshall; Clarence; Mark; Sasha
Julia Ducournau (Titane)
Best Original Screenplay
Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) – Marshall; Clarence; Mark; Sasha
Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up)
Zach Baylin (King Richard)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sian Heder (Coda)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve (Dune)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter) – Sasha
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) – Marshall; Clarence; Mark
Best Actress
Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) – Mark
Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
Emilia Jones (Coda) – Sasha
Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World) – Marshall
Joanna Scanlan (After Love) – Clarence
Tessa Thompson (Passing)
Best Actor
Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava)
Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) – Marshall; Clarence; Mark
Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)
Stephen Graham (Boiling Point)
Will Smith (King Richard) – Sasha
Best Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) – Marshall; Clarence; Mark; Sasha
Ann Dowd (Mass)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Ruth Negga (Passing)
Best Supporting Actor
Mike Faist (West Side Story)
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) – Clarence; Mark
Troy Kotsur (Coda) – Sasha
Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) – Marshall
Best Original Score
Being the Ricardos
Don’t Look Up
Dune – Marshall; Mark; Sasha
The French Dispatch
The Power of the Dog – Clarence
Best Casting
Boiling Point – Clarence
Dune – Sasha
The Hand of God
King Richard
West Side Story – Marshall; Mark
Best Cinematography
Dune – Mark; Sasha
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog – Marshall; Clarence
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Editing
Belfast – Sasha
Dune – Marshall; Mark
Licorice Pizza
No Time to Die – Clarence
Summer of Soul
Best Production Design
Cyrano
Dune – Marshall; Mark; Sasha
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley – Clarence
West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Cruella – Marshall; Clarence; Mark; Sasha
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
Best Makeup and Hair
Cruella – Clarence
Cyrano
Dune – Marshall; Mark
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Sasha
House of Gucci
Best Sound
Dune – Marshall; Mark
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die – Clarence
A Quiet Place Part II
West Side Story – Sasha
Best Special Visual Effects
Dune – Marshall; Clarence; Mark; Sasha
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die