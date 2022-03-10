The BAFTA Awards will be held this Sunday, March 13th. You can visit their site to find out how best to watch. We will, of course, as usual, be around to report on the winners.

As far as whether or not this will make a difference, like the Critics Choice and the DGA, they are hitting just before voters get ballots in hand. So perhaps they will be more influential than they have been in the past. However, that can only take us so far. This is the second year when the BAFTA used a committee to “select” their Best Director and acting categories.

In the current system, the voters still pick the winners. If they didn’t vote for the nominees they’re going to vote for the nominees that best reflect what they would have chosen. This is why they chose Frances McDormand in Nomadland last year. It was as though the other four nominees in the category didn’t exist. Viola Davis wasn’t there. Andra Day wasn’t there. Carey Mulligan wasn’t there.

So is it a fair contest? No. Is it a contest at all? Not really. Does it help the nominees? Maybe? They have a credit on their resume that they were nominated for a BAFTA, but without the groundswell of support from an entire industry, does it make them better known or help them get better jobs in the future? Maybe. Maybe not.

However good their intentions, and they are good, as they are with every other group trying to make things better for marginalized or sidelined communities, I personally think it begins to look like they are using people as shields to protect themselves from criticism. Whether it’s the Academy doing it, extremely powerful corporations doing it, websites doing it, or the BAFTA doing it – at the end of the day if it doesn’t reflect who they actually are then it is a lie. A pretty lie, perhaps, but a lie all the same. If you’re going to be in the business of handing out awards then they have to be based on merit – or at least pretend to be. The BAFTA isn’t pretending. And that, I think, might be counterproductive to their end goal.

In terms of the directing categories, the end result will be the same as it would have been, most likely. Jane Campion has this wrapped up. It will be shocking if anyone else wins there.

In Best Actress, there are no nominees that correspond with the Oscars, so that will be an interesting category to watch in terms of winners.

But there are categories that were open to nominees, like Best Picture, the Screenplay and the crafts categories. Here, we will get a decent idea of which film they liked best. As we know, they are very influential and ubiquitous at the Academy, especially in the acting branch – lots of Brits. What I will be watching for is whether Belfast can be revived there before heading into the Producers Guild.

For Best Picture, there are five:

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

You have to kick it all the way back to 2004 to find a year when the Best Picture Oscar was not a BAFTA nominee for Best Picture. And that’s because back then the Academy had just changed its date from being held later in March. The film wasn’t seen by BAFTA members so it could not be factored in. But since then, all of the Best Picture winners have a BAFTA nom. CODA does have Screenplay and Supporting Actor at BAFTA and did make the long list, but the voters did not choose it as one of their favorite five.

So this is likely down to yet again Belfast vs. The Power of the Dog. The key thing to remember about the BAFTA vote is that it will not be preferential, but will be a simple majority of all of their members. In recent years, the BAFTA Best Pic hasn’t lined up with the Oscars, nor does the Screenplay wins very often. At the Oscars, Screenplay almost always goes with Picture. At the BAFTas, it doesn’t necessarily.

2020

Nomadland

The Father/Promising Young Woman

2019

1917 (Parasite)

Jojo Rabbit/Parasite

2018

Roma (Green Book)

BlackKklansman/The Favourite (Green Book)

2017

Three Billboards

Call Me By Your Name/Three Billboards (Get Out)

2016

La La Land (Moonlight)

Lion (Moonlight)/Manchester by the Sea

2015

The Revenant (Spotlight)

The Big Short/Spotlight

2014

Boyhood (Birdman)

The Theory of Everything (Imitation Game)/Grand Budapest Hotel (Birdman)

2013

12 Years a Slave

Philomena (12 Years a Slave)/American Hustle (Her)

2012

Argo

Silver Linings Playbook (Argo)/Django Unchained

2011

The Artist

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (The Descendants)/The Artist (Midnight in Paris)

2010

The King’s Speech

The King’s Speech/The Social Network

2009

The Hurt Locker

Up in the Air (Precious)/The Hurt Locker

As you can see, only once in the era of the preferential ballot did Picture and Screenplay line up.

Also, worth noting there is about a 50/50 record of matching with Best Picture. So that is something to know.

Either which way, here are our predictions, such as they are.

Best film

Belfast – Mark Johnson, Sasha Stone

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog – Marshall Flores; Clarence Moye

Outstanding British film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast – Marshall; Clarence; Mark; Sasha

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

After Love – Marshall; Clarence; Sasha

Boiling Point

The Harder They Fall

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing – Mark

Best film not in the English language

Drive My Car – Marshall; Clarence; Mark; Sasha

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee – Marshall; Clarence; Mark

The Rescue

Summer of Soul – Sasha

Best Animated Film

Encanto – Marshall; Clarence; Mark; Sasha

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Best Director

Aleem Khan (After Love)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Audrey Diwan (Happening)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) – Marshall; Clarence; Mark; Sasha

Julia Ducournau (Titane)

Best Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) – Marshall; Clarence; Mark; Sasha

Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up)

Zach Baylin (King Richard)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder (Coda)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter) – Sasha

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) – Marshall; Clarence; Mark

Best Actress

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) – Mark

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Emilia Jones (Coda) – Sasha

Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World) – Marshall

Joanna Scanlan (After Love) – Clarence

Tessa Thompson (Passing)

Best Actor

Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava)

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) – Marshall; Clarence; Mark

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Stephen Graham (Boiling Point)

Will Smith (King Richard) – Sasha

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) – Marshall; Clarence; Mark; Sasha

Ann Dowd (Mass)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Best Supporting Actor

Mike Faist (West Side Story)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) – Clarence; Mark

Troy Kotsur (Coda) – Sasha

Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) – Marshall

Best Original Score

Being the Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Dune – Marshall; Mark; Sasha

The French Dispatch

The Power of the Dog – Clarence

Best Casting

Boiling Point – Clarence

Dune – Sasha

The Hand of God

King Richard

West Side Story – Marshall; Mark

Best Cinematography

Dune – Mark; Sasha

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog – Marshall; Clarence

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Editing

Belfast – Sasha

Dune – Marshall; Mark

Licorice Pizza

No Time to Die – Clarence

Summer of Soul

Best Production Design

Cyrano

Dune – Marshall; Mark; Sasha

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley – Clarence

West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella – Marshall; Clarence; Mark; Sasha

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

Best Makeup and Hair

Cruella – Clarence

Cyrano

Dune – Marshall; Mark

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Sasha

House of Gucci

Best Sound

Dune – Marshall; Mark

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die – Clarence

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story – Sasha

Best Special Visual Effects

Dune – Marshall; Clarence; Mark; Sasha

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die