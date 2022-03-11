Actor, writer and content creator, Danielle Pinnock (“Ghosts,” “Young Sheldon”), will host Casting Society’s 37th Annual Artios Awards, bringing her humor and talent to the worldwide virtual ceremony on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. At this annual event, which also celebrates its 40th anniversary, CSA will honor Casting Directors in more than 20 different categories encompassing film, television and theater. Along with Pinnock, the star-studded list of presenters will include:

Presenters for Theater Categories

Ariana DeBose , “ West Side Story”

Ali Stroker, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Presenters for Television Categories

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”: Television Category Introduction

Ally Sheedy, Single Drunk Female & Sofia Black-D’Elia, Single Drunk Female : Television Series Comedy Category

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us : Television Series Drama

Eugene Cordero, Loki : Children’s Pilot/Series & Animated Series Categories

D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, RuPaul’s Drag Race : Reality Series Category

Brittany O’Grady, The White Lotus : Short Form Series Category

Temuera Morrison, The Book of Boba Fett : Pilot and First Season, Drama Category

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso : Pilot and First Season, Comedy Category

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit : Limited Series Category

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holliday , and Lee Daniels, Director, The United States vs. Billie Holliday : Film, Non-Theatrical Release Category

Presenters for Film Categories

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”: Film Category introduction

Aristotle Athari, Saturday Night Live : Studio/Indie Comedy Category

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”: Studio/Indie Drama Category

Stephanie Beatriz, Encanto : Animation Category

Lou Diamond Phillips, “Easter Sunday”: Short Film Category

Adam Rodriguez, “Magic Mike/Magic Mike XXL”: Low Budget and Micro-Budget Categories

Rob Morgan, “Don’t Look Up”: Big Budget Comedy Category

Saniyya Sidney, “King Richard”: Big Budget Drama Category

Brian Cox, Succession : Zeitgeist Award Category

The Artios Awards were first held in 1985. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Members of Casting Society vote on the nominees and winners. Honorees for the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award, the Hoyt Bowers Award and the Associate Awards, will be presented next year at the 38th Annual Artios Awards. Tickets to the 37th Artios Awards are available to the public and can be purchased here: Tickets

The previously announced nominees are FILM NOMINEES and TELEVISION NOMINEES . The 37th Annual Artios Awards on March 23, 2022, will begin at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET. T he pre-show Live Red-Carpet Experience will take place from 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET to 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ET live via YouTube.

ABOUT CASTING SOCIETY

Casting Society (CSA) was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. CSA currently boasts close to 1,200 members. CSA casting directors and associate casting directors work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. CSA is a global resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals while promoting the image of casting directors and associate casting directors worldwide, engaging in a number of charitable activities and supporting its members by sharing important and helpful professional information. For more information on Casting Society, please visit CastingSociety.com.