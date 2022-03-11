The Directors Guild Awards this Saturday feel so locked we’re not even running a contest to predict them. There doesn’t seem to be anyone other than Jane Campion who will win. Maggie Gyllenhaal is thought to be the winner in First-Time Feature. Summer of Soul is likely the winner in Documentary. After that, we wait for what the BAFTA will do, then the Critics Choice on Sunday. We will know by the end of this weekend if we have a bonafide frontrunner in The Power of the Dog or if there is a challenger in the Best Picture category.

When Marshall and I ran our preferential ballot simulation, we collected roughly 700 votes. These votes were so united in the kinds of people voting on them that the rankings of the films barely changed, meaning, as they came in they mostly held their place. Maybe one film might have overtaken another but for the most part, the rankings never changed. That tells me it was too much of a hive mind to be effective in our cast, or else this does reflect the general consensus in the industry. Here are the images of the count I took (Marshall’s is different and more specific):

That is a good way to see how a frontrunner stays a frontrunner if it doesn’t have a strong challenger heading into round one. If it does, that is when you can sometimes see a Moonlight-like upset. What happened with Moonlight was that for people whose favorites weren’t either Moonlight or La La Land, when you count down their ballot, whatever of those two they put first could collect more votes and gain momentum. But this is only if it’s a close race or if the frontrunner is weak heading in.

The only sign of weakness we see from The Power of the Dog thus far is no SAG ensemble nomination and no SAG wins. That isn’t a dealbreaker, of course. The Shape of Water had a similar situation, with actors nominated but no ensemble and no wins. The Shape of Water won the Producers Guild, though it did not win the BAFTA. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Misouri did.

We know Jane Campion will win the DGA. Most are assuming she will win the BAFTA for Best Film. And many think that the film will clean up at the Critics Choice Awards. Of these, only the BAFTA can really shake up the race. The Critics Choice, even though they have 500 members, are still critics. The Writers Guild will be of no use in this regard since The Power of the Dog, the Lost Daughter and Belfast are all ineligible. So really, it’s the Producers Guild all the way.

But heading into BAFTA’s weekend, there is still a slim chance that Belfast could upset there. Even though it is missing an editing nomination at the Oscars, it shows no such weakness at the BAFTAs. It would have a Best Director nomination without a doubt if it weren’t for the special committee. Kenneth Branagh is, after all, the Motherland’s most favorite son. Belfast is also very much a film about Branagh’s family MOVING to England. This is a story that would be, in an ordinary year, very personal to this group of voters. So it would be very odd if it didn’t win there but of course, over at Gold Derby, The Power of the Dog is the favorite, with just a few of us dissenters and sticking with Belfast. If the film is going to show any strength at all as a spoiler it will have to be there.

Otherwise, the frontrunner will become Netflix’s first Best Picture win and that will completely change the game. I think everyone in Hollywood is kind of holding their breath on that, waiting to see if streaming will become the new normal for the Oscars WILLINGLY. Of course, they aren’t talking about Apple and CODA. But either film would more or less change the game, as how much these films made will have no impact on whether they win the Oscar. If it’s going to be any year, it’s going to be this one. COVID obliterated the need for box office completely so perhaps we have turned that page. We’re still dealing with a situation like the Emmys where the winners are inside subscription-based programming. They aren’t on offer for everyone. You have to pay to be a member to see the content, whether it’s HBO or Netflix.

If I were Netflix I would change that. I would make sure to steer the ship towards more populist opportunities — like having their own theater, which they are doing in some places. Then again, if the awards continue to head down the road of elitism and isolationism, as FIlm Twitter seems to want them to do, then the point will be moot and the Oscars can simply retire as a niche experience for the privileged few.

The question is still this: Can Power of the Dog win the Producers Guild? If it can, that shows strong support on both the preferential ballot and the majority ballot. Even when that happens — and even when the movie wins the BAFTA — it can still be derailed at the last minute (1917/Parasite). So you have to remember that. It might matter. It might not.

Here we go.

Best Picture

The Frontrunner — The Power of the Dog (Globe Picture/Director winner)

The challengers: Belfast (Toronto audience winner, Globe Screenplay winner), CODA (SAG ensemble winner)

Less likely but not impossible

West Side Story-DGA nominee

Licorice Pizza-DGA nominee

Longer shots:

King Richard-SAG ensemble nominee

Don’t Look Up-SAG ensemble nominee

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Drive My Car

Best Director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Adapted Screenplay

This category remains open at the moment. CODA could win the WGA up against West Side Story. That would give it more strength heading into the Oscars with the SAG/WGA pairing. But the Lost Daughter has momentum coming out of the Scripter and the Spirits. Campion is not likely to win here, IMO, because it is extremely rare for a single writer to win Director + Screenplay on a preferential ballot. We’ve seen it done but only with Birdman and Parasite and they were both with co-writers.

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal (Scripter)

CODA, Siân Heder (coming in hot)

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe (potential spoiler)

Dune, Jon Spaihts, and Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth

Original Screenplay

Film Twitter is hot with PTA on this and that is a good prediction. But Belfast won the Toronto Audience Award and that makes me think it will win at least one Oscar. If it does not win anything else it could win here.

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh (Globe winner)

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson (challenger)

The Worst Person, the World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (potential spoiler)

King Richard, Zach Baylin (possible)

Don’t Look Up , Adam McKay, David Sirota (if it wins the WGA….then maybe)

Best Actor

Will Smith, King Richard (Globe winner)

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Boy, is this category a tough one to predict. Someone told me that there was a correlation between Makeup and an acting category when nominated together. That would favor Jessica Chastain. History (with the exception of last year) tells us that the Oscar goes either to the Globe or the SAG winner. But we know that history might not be in play with the extended season. Stewart has heat and momentum and could win at the Critics Choice and then the Oscar. Tough one.

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (SAG winner)

Kristen Stewart, Spencer (has momentum)

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (Globe winner)

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur, CODA (SAG winner)

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog (Globe winner)

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (SAG/Globe winner)

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Cinematography

It seems MORE likely if Power doesn’t win BP that it would win the Director + Cinematography, like Gravity, La La Land, etc. Voters like to spread the wealth. If Power wins BP then this could go to any of the five.

The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner

Dune, Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story, Janusz Kaminski

Best Costume Design

Cruella, Jenny Beavan

Dune, Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

West Side Story, Paul Tazewell

Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Best Documentary Feature

Summer of Soul

Flee

Ascension

Attica

Writing with Fire

Documentary Short

Audible

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Lead Me Home

Best Editing

This is up in the air as well. Dune did not win the ACE Eddie, where it was expected to win. Honestly, this is a very tough category to predict. Usually it goes to a Best Picture nominee but not always. Dragon Tattoo won this without one.

King Richard, Pamela Martin

Dune, Joe Walker

The Power of the Dog, Peter Sciberras

Don’t Look Up, Hank Corwin

tick, tick…BOOM! Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

International Feature

Drive My Car, Japan

Flee, Denmark

The Hand of God, Italy

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Bhutan

The Worst Person in the World, Norway

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Original Score

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Encanto, Germaine Franco

Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Original Song

“Down To Joy” from Belfast, Van Morrison

“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Be Alive” from King Richard, DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, Diane Warren

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Animated Short Film

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Long Goodbye

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Sound

Dune

Belfast

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

And that, my friends, was all she wrote. We will check back in after the big blow out of this weekend.