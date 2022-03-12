Best Feature – Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Drama Series – Succession’s Mark Mylod for directing “All the Bells Say”
Limited Series – Barry Jenkins for “The Underground Railroad”
TV Series Comedy – Lucia Aniello for the pilot of “Hacks”
First-Time Director – Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Variety Series – SNL’s Don Roy King for the Keegan-Michael Key
Variety Special – Paul Dugdale for Adele: One Night Only
Best Documentary – Attica – Stanley Nelson
Reality Program – Adam Vetri for “Getaway Driver” on “Electric Shock” on Discovery
Best direction in children’s programs – Smitri Mundra for “Through Our Eyes,” “Shelter,” on HBO Max