Best Feature – Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Drama Series – Succession’s Mark Mylod for directing “All the Bells Say”

Limited Series – Barry Jenkins for “The Underground Railroad”

TV Series Comedy – Lucia Aniello for the pilot of “Hacks”

First-Time Director – Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Variety Series – SNL’s Don Roy King for the Keegan-Michael Key

Variety Special – Paul Dugdale for Adele: One Night Only

Best Documentary – Attica – Stanley Nelson

Reality Program – Adam Vetri for “Getaway Driver” on “Electric Shock” on Discovery

Best direction in children’s programs – Smitri Mundra for “Through Our Eyes,” “Shelter,” on HBO Max